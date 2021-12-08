Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
School roof ripped off as Storm Barra batters Wales

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 10.23am
Strong winds are creating stormy seas around the coast (Andy Gibson/PA)
A school has been closed after high winds ripped part of its roof off as Storm Barra continues to batter parts of Wales.

Bryngwyn Comprehensive School in Llanelli shut on Tuesday afternoon following gusts of more than 70mph.

No-one was injured as most people had left the campus before the building was damaged, a statement from the school said.

Dyfed-Powys Police was called to the scene to deal with debris that had been blown on to a nearby road.

Pupils were told to stay at home on Wednesday so the damage can be assessed.

Warnings for strong winds remain in place across the south and west coasts of Wales, which could cause travel disruption.

Wind speeds of 86mph have been recorded in Aberdaron, Gwynedd, just a week after a 81mph gust was recorded in Aberporth, Ceredigion, during Storm Arwen.

The Met Office said: “Strong westerly winds slowly moderating through Wednesday. Wind gusts of 45-50mph expected widely across the region, with a potential of 55-65mph for exposed coastal locations.

“In addition to strong winds, there is a potential for large waves along windward coasts.”

The weather warning is in place until 6pm on Wednesday.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has warned people not to enter the water and to call 999 in a coastal emergency.

Ongoing power cuts are being reported across north Wales, from Aberystwyth to Anglesey and across to Buckley in the north east of the country.

SP Energy Networks said wind speeds have been recorded at 80mph and remain “extremely strong”, preventing engineers in some areas from making repairs.

There are 11 flood warnings in place in mid and north Wales, with Abermule and Fron, and Aberbechan on the River Severn in Powys, on the highest alert.

There are dozens of cancellations and delays on many rail services across Wales, while a number of roads have been closed including the M48 Severn Bridge in both directions.

