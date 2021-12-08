Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Virgin Media fined £50,000 for sending marketing emails without consent

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 11.45am Updated: December 8 2021, 12.11pm
A shop sign for Virgin media in central London (PA)
Virgin Media has been fined £50,000 for sending marketing emails to customers who had not consented to receiving them, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said.

The ICO said the telecoms giant sent 451,217 “Price Freeze” emails to people who had opted out of receiving marketing communications.

The ICO received a complaint from a single consumer in August last year about an email that read: “We want to let you know that we won’t be raising your price this year. This means the price you pay for your current package right now will stay the same in 2020.

“We’d like to stay in touch about all the great Virgin Media stuff we have on offer for you.

“You have currently said no to receiving marketing messages from us, which means that we are not able to keep you up to date with our latest TV, broadband, phone and mobile news, competitions, product and bundle offers via online, email, post, SMS, phone.”

The complainant described the email as “basically a service message dressed up as an attempt to get me to opt back in to marketing communications”.

The ICO said it was satisfied from the evidence it had seen that Virgin Media did not have the necessary valid consent for the 451,217 direct marketing messages received by subscribers.

ICO head of investigations Andy Curry said: “This fine stems from us receiving just one complaint, and shows how important it is for people to report nuisance calls or messages to us.

“We will always protect the public and take action against companies where we find serious breaches of the law.”

A Virgin Media spokesman said: “While the email communication sent to customers did not advertise our products or services, we do not plan to appeal the ICO’s decision, and we will continue to fully respect our customers’ marketing preferences.”