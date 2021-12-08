Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Mercedes and Kingspan agree to end controversial sponsorship deal

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 11.45am Updated: December 8 2021, 1.09pm
Mercedes have ended their controversial sponsorship deal with Kingspan (David Davies/PA Images)

Mercedes have ended their controversial sponsorship deal with Kingspan, saying it is “not appropriate” to continue the partnership.

Kingspan’s logo appeared on the helmet of Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, sparking protests after it emerged Kingspan products were used in Grenfell Tower, where 72 people were killed in a fire four years ago.

Mercedes said in a statement: “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team and Kingspan have announced they have mutually agreed to end their partnership.

“Announced last week, the new partnership included Kingspan chairing a new Sustainability Working Group for the team, and aimed to deliver carbon reductions through their leading-edge environmentally sustainable solutions for the team’s future campus.

“However, both parties have subsequently concluded that it is not appropriate for the partnership to move forward at the current point in time, notwithstanding its intended positive impact, and we have therefore agreed that it will be discontinued with immediate effect.”

Last week Lewis Hamilton insisted he had “nothing” to do with the deal, adding that he understood team principal Toto Wolff was “sorting” it.

“I had nothing to do with the team signing any of the sponsors,” said Hamilton. “Tommy (Hilfiger) was the only one I probably brought to the team.

“It was news to me when I heard the things that have happened this week and I was very aware and watching closely all the families affected by what happened there.”

The news was welcomed by Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, who tweeted: “I am glad Mercedes listened to @GrenfellUnited’s dignified representations and ended their sponsorship deal with Kingspan”.

Grenfell United, a group comprising survivors and bereaved families, said it welcomed the development, which followed a meeting with Wolff last week.

“We’re pleased to hear this morning’s news that Mercedes have decided to terminate their sponsorship deal with Kingspan with immediate effect,” a statement read.

“We met with Toto Wolff and shared the facts from the Grenfell Inquiry and Mercedes came to their own conclusion.

“Mercedes have taken a stance in their decision to disassociate themselves with Kingspan. They have shown that people can be put before profit.”

In a statement of their own, Kingspan stressed the reciprocal nature of the decision, saying it had “jointly agreed that it’s not appropriate to move forward at the current point in time”.