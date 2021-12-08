Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look loved-up at basketball match

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 12.17pm
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics in LA (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked loved-up sat courtside of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.

Pop superstar Lopez, 52, joined boyfriend Affleck, 49, at the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

They had been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples and were known as “Bennifer” before breaking up in 2004.

The couple had previously broken up in 2004 (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The superstars, who rekindled their romance earlier this year, were all smiles as they held hands and enjoyed the basketball match at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Singer and actress Lopez and award-winning actor and director Affleck got engaged in 2002 and looked set to marry before going their separate ways.

Fans had been reminiscing about the “Bennifer” romance after Lopez announced her split from former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 46, in April.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Affleck and Lopez were spotted together in Montana in May.

The couple were then spotted together in Montana this May (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Lopez confirmed they were back together in a post for her 52nd birthday, sharing a kiss with Affleck while on a private yacht.

Affleck had previously been married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

Lopez’s other past relationships include her 10-year marriage to singer Marc Anthony. The former couple, who divorced in 2014, have twins together.