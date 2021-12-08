Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Belfast park closed due to avian flu outbreak

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 12.47pm
The Waterworks Park in north Belfast has been closed temporarily due to an outbreak of avian flu (Niall Carson/PA)
A Belfast park has been closed following an outbreak of avian flu.

Sixteen dead birds have been removed from Waterworks Park in north Belfast, the city council said.

The council added that the park has been closed until further notice.

In a statement, the local authority said: “We have engaged an independent expert to review our approach and management plan to deal with this ongoing issue.

“We are also arranging for an on-call vet to be available to assess sick and dying birds and, if required, humanely euthanise these birds.

“As the outbreak continues to escalate across Northern Ireland, as a precautionary approach the Waterworks Park will close until further notice.

“We’re continuing to work alongside and seek advice from the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) and the Public Health Agency in response to this issue.

“We would ask the public not to visit Waterworks Park at this time as we continue to manage the ongoing situation.”

Last week, a suspected case of avian flu was detected in Co Tyrone.

Some 27,000 affected ducks were culled and temporary control zones were introduced at the commercial premises in Aughnacloy.

There have also been a number of confirmed cases in wild birds across Northern Ireland.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has warned the threat from avian flu in the region “will be more significant in the months ahead”.

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead waterfowl – swans, geese or ducks – or gulls, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, to the Daera helpline on 0300 200 7840.

