Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Duke of Edinburgh Christmas stocking filler bottle opener on sale

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 12.51pm
he Duke of Edinburgh (left) competes at the Sandringham Country show Horse Driving Trials (Chris Radburn/PA)
he Duke of Edinburgh (left) competes at the Sandringham Country show Horse Driving Trials (Chris Radburn/PA)

A gold-plated Duke of Edinburgh bottle opener paying tribute to Philip’s love of carriage driving is among the Royal Collection gifts on sale this Christmas.

The stocking filler is shaped like horse bit – the piece of tack which goes in the horse’s mouth.

The Royal Collection website describes the £29.95 gift as a “magnificent tribute to carriage driving which was one of the duke’s favourite leisure activities”.

The Duke of Edinburgh bottle opener, which costs £29.95
The Duke of Edinburgh bottle opener costs £29.95 (Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

This piece also features Philip’s monogram.

The duke, who died in April at the age of 99, was known for his passion for the sport.

At his funeral, his cap, gloves and whip were poignantly placed on the empty seat of his favourite driving carriage, which was pulled into the Windsor Castle quadrangle by his two black Fell ponies.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The Duke of Edinburgh’s driving carriage at his funeral (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

There was also the red sugar lump pot Philip would take with him to feed the ponies sweet treats after each driving session.

Other gifts featuring in the Royal Collection’s festive selection are tree decorations celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Platinum Jubilee bauble
The Platinum Jubilee bauble costs £45 (Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

A limited edition porcelain bauble, inspired by the purple Robe of Estate worn by the Queen at her coronation, costs £95, while the non-limited version is £45.

A Platinum Jubilee roundel tree decoration, made of deep purple velvet and gold threads and featuring elements of the Platinum Jubilee design, is £19.95.

Royal Collection gifts
The tote bag is part of a range inspired by the wartime Christmas pantomime pictures currently on display at Windsor Castle (Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

There is also a range inspired by the wartime Christmas pantomime pictures currently on display at Windsor Castle.

It includes a tote bag featuring the words “It’s behind you” for £8.95, a mug at £15, a set of colouring pencils for £8.95, and a tea towel featuring pantomime characters which costs £9.95.

The Buckingham Palace luxury Christmas pudding (
The Buckingham Palace luxury Christmas pudding (Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

A luxury Buckingham Palace Christmas hamper will set royal fans back £200, while the Buckingham Palace Christmas pudding is £9.95.

More from The Courier