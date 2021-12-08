Duke of Edinburgh Christmas stocking filler bottle opener on sale

An error occurred. Please try again.

A gold-plated Duke of Edinburgh bottle opener paying tribute to Philip’s love of carriage driving is among the Royal Collection gifts on sale this Christmas.

The stocking filler is shaped like horse bit – the piece of tack which goes in the horse’s mouth.

The Royal Collection website describes the £29.95 gift as a “magnificent tribute to carriage driving which was one of the duke’s favourite leisure activities”.

The Duke of Edinburgh bottle opener costs £29.95 (Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

This piece also features Philip’s monogram.

The duke, who died in April at the age of 99, was known for his passion for the sport.

At his funeral, his cap, gloves and whip were poignantly placed on the empty seat of his favourite driving carriage, which was pulled into the Windsor Castle quadrangle by his two black Fell ponies.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s driving carriage at his funeral (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

There was also the red sugar lump pot Philip would take with him to feed the ponies sweet treats after each driving session.

Other gifts featuring in the Royal Collection’s festive selection are tree decorations celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Platinum Jubilee bauble costs £45 (Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

A limited edition porcelain bauble, inspired by the purple Robe of Estate worn by the Queen at her coronation, costs £95, while the non-limited version is £45.

A Platinum Jubilee roundel tree decoration, made of deep purple velvet and gold threads and featuring elements of the Platinum Jubilee design, is £19.95.

The tote bag is part of a range inspired by the wartime Christmas pantomime pictures currently on display at Windsor Castle (Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

There is also a range inspired by the wartime Christmas pantomime pictures currently on display at Windsor Castle.

It includes a tote bag featuring the words “It’s behind you” for £8.95, a mug at £15, a set of colouring pencils for £8.95, and a tea towel featuring pantomime characters which costs £9.95.

The Buckingham Palace luxury Christmas pudding (Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

A luxury Buckingham Palace Christmas hamper will set royal fans back £200, while the Buckingham Palace Christmas pudding is £9.95.