Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

‘We are a bit scared’ – emotional Antonio Conte reveals Covid outbreak at Spurs

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 2.11pm Updated: December 8 2021, 2.41pm
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak (Adam Davy/PA)
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has confirmed eight players and five members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus following an outbreak at the club – and he expects more confirmed cases.

Spurs will, however, have to play their crunch Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday night, with UEFA rules much stricter regarding the minimum number of players available.

It remains unclear whether the club will ask for their Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday to be postponed.

Tottenham in action against Brighton
Tottenham may ask for their game against Brighton to be postponed (Mike Hewitt/PA)

“Eight players and five members of staff,” Conte said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, which was held virtually rather than in person at the club’s Hotspur Way training centre.

“Every day we are having people with Covid, people who were not positive yesterday. This is not a good situation.”

Conte was supposed to be joined by Spurs’ Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the pre-match press conference, but instead faced the media on his own.

The Italian said: “To speak about football today is impossible. The last situation made me very upset.

“The situation is serious. There is a big infection.

“We prepare for the game against Rennes, but it is very difficult.

“Again at the end of the session, one player (tested) positive, another staff (member) positive – tomorrow, who (will it be)?

“Now, for sure, we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don’t know what happens.”

An emotional Conte admitted the situation was “so strange and incredible”.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was scheduled to face the media but did not attend the pre-match press conference (John Walton/PA)

The Italian added: “This for sure makes me upset because I am here to talk about football, about my players and the atmosphere that I want to see tomorrow. Instead we are talking about the people that have Covid.”

Conte was not able to confirm whether it was the Omicron variant at the centre of the outbreak, but confirmed he had been vaccinated.

Referring to vaccination take-up within his squad, the Spurs boss said: “I think everyone takes (their own) best decision and is a question for the medical department about people that whether they are vaccinated or not.”