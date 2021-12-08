Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pele returns to hospital in Sao Paulo for more colon tumour treatment

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 4.29pm
Pele has returned to hospital in Sao Paulo to continue treatment for a colon tumour (Nigel French/PA)
Pele has returned to hospital to continue treatment for a colon tumour.

Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday that the 81-year-old is in a stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days.

Pele revealed on September 6 that a “suspicious lesion” had been detected during tests, prompting surgeons to operate on the former Brazil forward.

The three-time World Cup winner spent most of September in hospital, including a few days in intensive care, before returning home.

Pele waves to the crowd
A statement from the hospital on Wednesday read: “Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele) is hospitalised at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein to continue the treatment of the colon tumour, identified in September this year.

“The patient is stable, and the forecast is that he will be released in the next few days.”

Pele, who is considered football’s first world superstar, helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup as a 17-year-old, repeating the feat in 1962 and 1970.

Officially, he scored 757 goals during a glittering career – club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000 – leaving him behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Josef Biscan on the all-time list.