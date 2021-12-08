Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I want to be playing as much as possible, says Liverpool’s Nat Phillips

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 4.51pm
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips wants more first-team football (Tim Goode/PA)
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips wants more first-team football (Tim Goode/PA)

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips wants more first-team football and believes his performance against AC Milan in the San Siro showcased what he can do when called upon.

Last season, in the midst of a centre-back crisis, the 24-year-old found himself a key player, making 20 appearances, the majority from the end of January, as he helped Jurgen Klopp’s injury-hit side qualify for the Champions League against expectations.

With a fully-fit back line this season, Phillips has made only three appearances, with his impressive display in the 2-1 win over Milan his first start.

Last week Klopp heaped praise on his fifth-choice centre-back, admitting the Reds “cannot keep him forever” and Phillips is already being linked with January moves to Newcastle and West Ham.

Barring another injury in central defence Phillips will most likely be allowed to leave, but for now the player is concentrating on being ready when called upon, even though his options over the next month appear as limited as ever.

“Obviously I want to be playing as much as possible, but the competition is really difficult, so I’ve got to be ready when I’m called upon,” he told liverpoolfc.com

“I felt like I stood myself in good stead (against Milan). It was tough towards the end.

“It was tough against (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic, someone who has been at the top throughout most of his career, so it was a really tough battle and I enjoyed every minute of it.

“I did get a bit fatigued – that’s going to happen when you play your first 90 minutes in a long time – but I felt overall I can be proud of my performance.

“And it just shows that the work that I have been putting in during training pays off.

“All I can do is apply myself as much as possible in training and develop myself as much as possible.

“I feel like I’ve been seeing those developments over the last few seasons.”

Striker Divock Origi, who on a rare start scored the winning goal as Liverpool became the first English club to win all six Champions League group matches, has also been existing on limited playing time.

However, his ability to make an impact off the bench and the impending loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the African Nations Cup in January, means there is no chance of his departure in January.

The Belgium international is out of contract in the summer and, while it seems unlikely the forward, who turns 27 in April, will extend his stay, he too wants to make the most of the chances he gets.

“I would say I tried to play my game as much as possible and enjoy (it),” said Origi, who scored an important late Premier League winner at Wolves on Saturday.

“Being on the pitch for me is an honour, it’s a joy. It’s something I love so much.

“Being able to express yourself on the highest level in the Champions League is what you work so hard for. Being able to score and help the team, it’s a very nice feeling.

“In football it’s all about again and again giving everything. The results come by doing the right things at the right time in the right moment. Being in the moment.”