Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 4, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 315 (84%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 62 (16%) have seen a fall.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 654 new cases in the seven days to December 4 – the equivalent of 951.7 per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,053.6 in the seven days to November 27.

South Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, up from 592.7 to 888.0, with 848 new cases.

Reigate & Banstead in Surrey has the third highest rate, up from 667.4 to 877.8, with 1,310 new cases.

Gwynedd has the highest rate in Wales (861.2, up from 838.1); Newry, Mourne & Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (850.4, up from 633.0) and East Ayrshire has the highest rate in Scotland (616.8, up from 416.1).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Northamptonshire (up from 592.7 to 888.0)

South Hams (606.1 to 875.5)

Isle of Anglesey (601.9 to 831.9)

West Devon (498.8 to 725.0)

Harborough (504.5 to 728.5)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 27.

Torridge, South-west England, 951.7, (654), 1053.6, (724)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 888.0, (848), 592.7, (566)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 877.8, (1310), 667.4, (996)

South Hams, South-west England, 875.5, (770), 606.1, (533)

North Devon, South-west England, 873.0, (857), 813.9, (799)

Ashford, South-east England, 870.9, (1141), 719.7, (943)

Gwynedd, Wales, 861.2, (1078), 838.1, (1049)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 850.4, (1545), 633.0, (1150)

Lewes, South-east England, 848.1, (878), 689.7, (714)

Hart, South-east England, 846.2, (826), 646.5, (631)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 831.9, (586), 601.9, (424)

Hastings, South-east England, 822.2, (761), 710.9, (658)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 809.8, (1232), 844.6, (1285)

Gloucester, South-west England, 808.7, (1049), 614.5, (797)

Waverley, South-east England, 808.3, (1023), 760.9, (963)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 806.5, (1093), 678.1, (919)

Plymouth, South-west England, 805.1, (2116), 647.9, (1703)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 803.1, (1102), 838.1, (1150)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 799.0, (1079), 733.9, (991)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 792.9, (1140), 626.6, (901)

Tandridge, South-east England, 778.2, (689), 771.4, (683)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 767.3, (1103), 687.3, (988)

Cherwell, South-east England, 766.6, (1164), 643.4, (977)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 764.2, (669), 736.7, (645)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 755.0, (1380), 592.5, (1083)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 749.4, (1609), 553.4, (1188)

Crawley, South-east England, 748.6, (842), 713.9, (803)

Test Valley, South-east England, 743.9, (946), 715.6, (910)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 742.2, (1087), 578.3, (847)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 740.8, (1192), 594.1, (956)

Chichester, South-east England, 739.9, (899), 600.8, (730)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 736.2, (2165), 573.3, (1686)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 729.1, (1305), 562.1, (1006)

Harborough, East Midlands, 728.5, (696), 504.5, (482)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 725.9, (750), 763.6, (789)

West Devon, South-west England, 725.0, (407), 498.8, (280)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 723.7, (559), 538.6, (416)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 719.7, (856), 640.7, (762)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 715.8, (648), 582.2, (527)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 712.8, (983), 548.2, (756)

Havant, South-east England, 706.0, (892), 566.7, (716)

Sutton, London, 705.8, (1466), 529.6, (1100)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 704.2, (1049), 669.3, (997)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 703.9, (1902), 550.3, (1487)

Torbay, South-west England, 695.2, (947), 648.2, (883)

Fareham, South-east England, 692.8, (806), 573.3, (667)

Arun, South-east England, 691.4, (1114), 674.0, (1086)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 684.4, (2717), 610.6, (2424)

Exeter, South-west England, 683.3, (911), 517.5, (690)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 680.2, (1029), 605.5, (916)

Basildon, Eastern England, 679.3, (1274), 588.6, (1104)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 676.8, (1341), 663.7, (1315)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 676.5, (548), 537.0, (435)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 671.5, (599), 648.0, (578)

Guildford, South-east England, 671.1, (1009), 770.2, (1158)

Harlow, Eastern England, 670.3, (585), 509.9, (445)

Gosport, South-east England, 668.4, (566), 505.4, (428)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 666.6, (745), 557.5, (623)

Rochford, Eastern England, 664.2, (582), 542.1, (475)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 663.5, (510), 603.7, (464)

Rutland, East Midlands, 662.1, (268), 642.4, (260)

Maidstone, South-east England, 659.6, (1142), 508.9, (881)

Woking, South-east England, 658.9, (659), 594.0, (594)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 658.8, (658), 733.9, (733)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 658.6, (1156), 553.7, (972)

Wokingham, South-east England, 658.3, (1145), 666.3, (1159)

Wealden, South-east England, 657.5, (1070), 620.0, (1009)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 656.2, (634), 537.1, (519)

Worcester, West Midlands, 655.3, (657), 621.4, (623)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 654.8, (618), 610.3, (576)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 653.7, (1907), 540.9, (1578)

Colchester, Eastern England, 653.1, (1288), 526.4, (1038)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 653.1, (544), 714.4, (595)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 650.0, (1167), 518.5, (931)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 647.9, (1050), 617.7, (1001)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 647.5, (1026), 547.8, (868)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 647.2, (858), 575.5, (763)

Maldon, Eastern England, 646.8, (423), 645.3, (422)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 644.5, (1855), 513.9, (1479)

Rother, South-east England, 643.1, (622), 566.6, (548)

Swale, South-east England, 643.0, (971), 569.5, (860)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 641.3, (1022), 517.1, (824)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 640.1, (777), 540.4, (656)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 639.9, (777), 586.4, (712)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 639.4, (1389), 545.5, (1185)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 639.1, (853), 651.9, (870)

Reading, South-east England, 637.4, (1022), 556.3, (892)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 637.3, (797), 532.5, (666)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 635.4, (886), 690.6, (963)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 630.9, (600), 540.5, (514)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 630.5, (2160), 552.6, (1893)

Gedling, East Midlands, 622.5, (736), 586.1, (693)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 621.3, (3399), 562.5, (3077)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 618.2, (896), 651.3, (944)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 616.8, (750), 416.1, (506)

Bridgend, Wales, 616.1, (909), 446.0, (658)

Braintree, Eastern England, 614.7, (941), 555.2, (850)

Winchester, South-east England, 613.1, (772), 571.0, (719)

Medway, South-east England, 612.2, (1709), 536.6, (1498)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 611.1, (1108), 614.4, (1114)

Melton, East Midlands, 609.0, (313), 700.5, (360)

New Forest, South-east England, 604.5, (1086), 539.9, (970)

Wrexham, Wales, 602.0, (819), 490.2, (667)

Dorset, South-west England, 599.5, (2277), 573.2, (2177)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 597.4, (791), 540.0, (715)

Worthing, South-east England, 596.1, (660), 476.8, (528)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 594.4, (536), 502.4, (453)

Canterbury, South-east England, 588.3, (981), 492.9, (822)

St Albans, Eastern England, 588.0, (878), 509.7, (761)

Falkirk, Scotland, 587.9, (944), 576.7, (926)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 586.2, (672), 459.8, (527)

Kettering, East Midlands, 586.0, (599), 588.0, (601)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 585.7, (3371), 506.0, (2912)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 584.6, (686), 523.3, (614)

Bromley, London, 584.5, (1945), 447.2, (1488)

Dartford, South-east England, 583.9, (666), 427.9, (488)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 582.4, (788), 657.1, (889)

Daventry, East Midlands, 581.9, (506), 384.1, (334)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 580.7, (658), 423.6, (480)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 579.1, (734), 527.0, (668)

Mendip, South-west England, 578.7, (673), 571.0, (664)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 578.4, (823), 566.4, (806)

Gravesham, South-east England, 577.2, (617), 512.7, (548)

Cotswold, South-west England, 573.9, (518), 449.8, (406)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 571.9, (458), 523.2, (419)

Boston, East Midlands, 571.7, (405), 402.3, (285)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 570.6, (598), 462.7, (485)

Corby, East Midlands, 569.4, (416), 618.7, (452)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 569.3, (705), 585.4, (725)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 568.6, (863), 584.4, (887)

Adur, South-east England, 567.1, (364), 447.1, (287)

East Devon, South-west England, 566.6, (839), 492.3, (729)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 565.2, (498), 589.1, (519)

Runnymede, South-east England, 562.4, (508), 522.5, (472)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 561.3, (1930), 506.9, (1743)

Erewash, East Midlands, 561.0, (647), 514.2, (593)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 560.8, (527), 514.0, (483)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 559.9, (1003), 511.3, (916)

Blaby, East Midlands, 558.1, (569), 437.5, (446)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 557.1, (686), 537.7, (662)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 554.9, (689), 519.5, (645)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 554.1, (1017), 432.6, (794)

Dover, South-east England, 549.3, (651), 465.8, (552)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 548.8, (601), 503.1, (551)

Stafford, West Midlands, 544.0, (750), 392.4, (541)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 543.4, (966), 448.4, (797)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 543.3, (821), 453.3, (685)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 540.8, (670), 517.4, (641)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 540.2, (614), 585.0, (665)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 539.0, (772), 532.0, (762)

Merton, London, 536.2, (1107), 481.9, (995)

Tendring, Eastern England, 535.4, (789), 470.3, (693)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 535.0, (1741), 504.0, (1640)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 534.8, (701), 471.5, (618)

Greenwich, London, 533.2, (1541), 317.3, (917)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 532.6, (828), 430.3, (669)

Bedford, Eastern England, 531.2, (928), 457.4, (799)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 530.4, (462), 399.5, (348)

Warrington, North-west England, 530.1, (1110), 448.9, (940)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 529.6, (1359), 454.4, (1166)

Flintshire, Wales, 528.5, (829), 487.7, (765)

Babergh, Eastern England, 528.4, (490), 421.6, (391)

Redditch, West Midlands, 527.1, (451), 497.8, (426)

Wandsworth, London, 525.3, (1732), 495.5, (1634)

Chorley, North-west England, 524.9, (624), 429.9, (511)

Rugby, West Midlands, 524.2, (580), 386.8, (428)

Havering, London, 523.3, (1364), 422.4, (1101)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 522.3, (2633), 506.3, (2552)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 519.7, (614), 452.8, (535)

Southampton, South-east England, 518.8, (1312), 496.7, (1256)

Bexley, London, 517.0, (1289), 405.5, (1011)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 516.7, (683), 424.4, (561)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 515.9, (545), 475.2, (502)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 515.3, (598), 523.9, (608)

Horsham, South-east England, 514.9, (749), 547.2, (796)

Thanet, South-east England, 513.2, (726), 484.9, (686)

Solihull, West Midlands, 513.1, (1116), 434.5, (945)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 511.8, (1037), 437.3, (886)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 509.0, (1319), 454.6, (1178)

Trafford, North-west England, 507.6, (1206), 426.0, (1012)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 507.1, (510), 449.4, (452)

Derby, East Midlands, 503.9, (1294), 399.5, (1026)

Oxford, South-east England, 501.4, (760), 421.5, (639)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 501.3, (465), 368.7, (342)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 501.3, (351), 427.0, (299)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 500.6, (269), 452.2, (243)

Waltham Forest, London, 500.5, (1386), 382.4, (1059)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 499.2, (561), 451.2, (507)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 498.6, (884), 495.2, (878)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 498.4, (542), 414.7, (451)

Slough, South-east England, 497.4, (744), 422.5, (632)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 495.5, (284), 492.0, (282)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 495.3, (284), 479.6, (275)

Denbighshire, Wales, 493.5, (477), 401.4, (388)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 490.8, (491), 398.8, (399)

Lewisham, London, 490.3, (1497), 342.9, (1047)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 489.3, (1022), 443.8, (927)

Lambeth, London, 489.1, (1574), 353.9, (1139)

Luton, Eastern England, 487.5, (1041), 447.7, (956)

South Somerset, South-west England, 486.7, (821), 532.3, (898)

North Somerset, South-west England, 485.7, (1047), 437.0, (942)

Croydon, London, 485.6, (1887), 374.7, (1456)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 483.6, (1870), 387.9, (1500)

Caerphilly, Wales, 482.0, (876), 427.6, (777)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 481.3, (458), 439.2, (418)

Northampton, East Midlands, 481.1, (1079), 399.9, (897)

Watford, Eastern England, 480.2, (464), 452.3, (437)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 478.8, (297), 433.7, (269)

Newport, Wales, 477.5, (747), 467.3, (731)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 477.1, (899), 524.9, (989)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 476.9, (503), 424.8, (448)

Cardiff, Wales, 469.9, (1735), 473.2, (1747)

Torfaen, Wales, 465.0, (441), 483.0, (458)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 463.6, (749), 477.3, (771)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 461.8, (505), 397.8, (435)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 461.6, (444), 367.0, (353)

Swansea, Wales, 459.5, (1133), 386.1, (952)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 459.4, (365), 407.8, (324)

Southwark, London, 458.1, (1466), 310.0, (992)

Redbridge, London, 457.4, (1398), 337.3, (1031)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 456.9, (467), 411.9, (421)

Stroud, South-west England, 454.9, (550), 383.8, (464)

Bury, North-west England, 454.1, (866), 383.8, (732)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 454.1, (585), 395.9, (510)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 452.8, (559), 432.6, (534)

Halton, North-west England, 452.4, (587), 376.9, (489)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 451.5, (327), 381.1, (276)

Powys, Wales, 448.8, (597), 450.3, (599)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 447.4, (541), 446.6, (540)

Ealing, London, 446.9, (1521), 403.7, (1374)

Barnet, London, 445.6, (1778), 389.5, (1554)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 445.4, (452), 382.3, (388)

Warwick, West Midlands, 445.1, (645), 396.8, (575)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 444.3, (1525), 441.4, (1515)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 444.3, (697), 413.7, (649)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 442.9, (1493), 357.5, (1205)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 442.8, (406), 432.9, (397)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 442.2, (464), 481.3, (505)

Broadland, Eastern England, 441.1, (582), 384.3, (507)

Wigan, North-west England, 440.6, (1457), 393.7, (1302)

Hounslow, London, 440.1, (1196), 418.0, (1136)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 440.0, (288), 472.1, (309)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 439.0, (444), 352.0, (356)

Stockport, North-west England, 438.1, (1289), 376.3, (1107)

East Lothian, Scotland, 435.6, (470), 391.1, (422)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 435.1, (418), 387.3, (372)

Darlington, North-east England, 433.9, (466), 398.5, (428)

Rochdale, North-west England, 433.2, (969), 395.7, (885)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 431.8, (746), 372.2, (643)

Bristol, South-west England, 431.5, (2010), 377.4, (1758)

Sefton, North-west England, 431.3, (1190), 384.2, (1060)

Copeland, North-west England, 430.6, (293), 249.8, (170)

Tameside, North-west England, 430.6, (978), 383.5, (871)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 427.9, (450), 352.8, (371)

Breckland, Eastern England, 427.6, (604), 368.1, (520)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 427.1, (827), 328.5, (636)

Knowsley, North-west England, 427.0, (651), 398.8, (608)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 426.7, (553), 425.1, (551)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 423.0, (835), 360.7, (712)

Fife, Scotland, 422.8, (1582), 383.3, (1434)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 422.6, (551), 454.8, (593)

St. Helens, North-west England, 421.3, (763), 398.1, (721)

Eden, North-west England, 418.6, (225), 307.0, (165)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 418.4, (415), 361.9, (359)

Salford, North-west England, 418.0, (1098), 409.2, (1075)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 417.7, (438), 341.4, (358)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 417.6, (573), 384.0, (527)

Conwy, Wales, 417.1, (493), 384.1, (454)

West Lothian, Scotland, 416.7, (766), 341.1, (627)

South Holland, East Midlands, 416.2, (399), 364.1, (349)

Dudley, West Midlands, 416.0, (1341), 399.2, (1287)

Liverpool, North-west England, 415.2, (2078), 334.1, (1672)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 415.1, (491), 441.3, (522)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 413.5, (786), 437.7, (832)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 412.5, (810), 357.5, (702)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 410.4, (248), 392.2, (237)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 409.8, (362), 320.4, (283)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 406.6, (1387), 335.6, (1145)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 406.0, (982), 394.0, (953)

Gateshead, North-east England, 405.5, (819), 416.9, (842)

Haringey, London, 405.1, (1079), 359.7, (958)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 404.5, (1241), 367.0, (1126)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 404.3, (1003), 371.7, (922)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 403.3, (598), 378.3, (561)

Islington, London, 403.0, (1000), 285.4, (708)

Norwich, Eastern England, 402.3, (572), 301.7, (429)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 401.5, (546), 292.0, (397)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 401.4, (847), 330.3, (697)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 401.0, (579), 356.0, (514)

Hackney and City of London, London, 400.2, (1168), 284.4, (830)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 398.9, (512), 374.8, (481)

Wirral, North-west England, 398.0, (1291), 379.5, (1231)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 397.5, (851), 283.0, (606)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 395.0, (561), 275.3, (391)

Camden, London, 393.5, (1100), 271.5, (759)

Hillingdon, London, 393.2, (1215), 378.3, (1169)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 392.7, (1260), 310.5, (996)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 391.9, (201), 386.0, (198)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 391.0, (1036), 395.1, (1047)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 390.1, (384), 404.4, (398)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 390.0, (1220), 338.3, (1058)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 389.4, (358), 461.2, (424)

South Ribble, North-west England, 388.9, (432), 411.4, (457)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 388.0, (299), 323.1, (249)

Blackpool, North-west England, 387.3, (536), 440.1, (609)

County Durham, North-east England, 387.1, (2064), 363.5, (1938)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 386.1, (433), 285.4, (320)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 385.3, (376), 387.3, (378)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 384.8, (582), 410.6, (621)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 377.3, (432), 357.2, (409)

Northumberland, North-east England, 377.1, (1221), 365.0, (1182)

Harrow, London, 374.9, (946), 330.5, (834)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 373.4, (1313), 391.1, (1375)

Rossendale, North-west England, 372.4, (266), 389.2, (278)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 372.1, (207), 497.9, (277)

Leicester, East Midlands, 369.2, (1307), 354.2, (1254)

Lancaster, North-west England, 367.3, (544), 315.3, (467)

Newham, London, 366.2, (1301), 245.4, (872)

Enfield, London, 365.7, (1220), 298.3, (995)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 364.3, (912), 349.1, (874)

Moray, Scotland, 363.6, (348), 409.6, (392)

Tower Hamlets, London, 363.0, (1205), 282.0, (936)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 361.1, (293), 399.3, (324)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 360.6, (541), 299.3, (449)

Brent, London, 358.8, (1176), 337.1, (1105)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 358.5, (95), 143.4, (38)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 358.1, (336), 271.8, (255)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 356.8, (479), 269.6, (362)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 356.2, (1172), 320.9, (1056)

Stirling, Scotland, 356.1, (335), 351.8, (331)

Fenland, Eastern England, 353.6, (361), 339.9, (347)

Midlothian, Scotland, 353.2, (329), 272.7, (254)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 353.0, (287), 380.1, (309)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 352.5, (932), 319.6, (845)

Sunderland, North-east England, 350.6, (974), 367.5, (1021)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 344.6, (1818), 316.5, (1670)

Westminster, London, 343.9, (928), 273.5, (738)

Swindon, South-west England, 341.0, (760), 356.2, (794)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 340.6, (611), 291.5, (523)

Manchester, North-west England, 339.5, (1887), 316.7, (1760)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 335.7, (224), 298.2, (199)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 334.9, (2675), 296.6, (2369)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 334.8, (479), 296.4, (424)

Oldham, North-west England, 332.5, (790), 311.0, (739)

Preston, North-west England, 329.5, (475), 292.1, (421)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 328.4, (464), 310.7, (439)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 324.3, (3699), 312.2, (3561)

Bolton, North-west England, 317.8, (916), 311.2, (897)

Fylde, North-west England, 317.7, (258), 374.3, (304)

Coventry, West Midlands, 315.8, (1198), 288.1, (1093)

Burnley, North-west England, 313.4, (280), 338.0, (302)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 310.8, (326), 266.9, (280)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 310.3, (656), 271.9, (575)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 309.9, (337), 329.2, (358)

Walsall, West Midlands, 308.3, (884), 289.8, (831)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 305.2, (699), 358.0, (820)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 301.8, (1778), 278.7, (1642)

Angus, Scotland, 300.5, (348), 411.0, (476)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 294.8, (1874), 238.2, (1514)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 294.6, (1597), 252.3, (1368)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 293.8, (444), 286.5, (433)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 292.8, (455), 271.5, (422)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 291.5, (249), 264.5, (226)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 288.3, (438), 280.4, (426)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 288.1, (332), 293.3, (338)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 287.2, (749), 298.7, (779)

Ceredigion, Wales, 279.9, (204), 219.5, (160)

Wyre, North-west England, 277.7, (314), 311.3, (352)

High Peak, East Midlands, 269.9, (250), 319.5, (296)

Carlisle, North-west England, 258.0, (280), 223.0, (242)

Highland, Scotland, 257.4, (606), 254.0, (598)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 249.3, (1100), 246.1, (1086)

Pendle, North-west England, 245.3, (226), 249.6, (230)

Allerdale, North-west England, 237.1, (232), 265.8, (260)

Dundee City, Scotland, 219.1, (326), 248.0, (369)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 165.2, (37), 116.1, (26)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 109.3, (25), 209.9, (48)