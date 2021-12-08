Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tiger Woods set for return to competitive golf at PNC Championship

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 5.59pm
Tiger Woods has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tiger Woods is set to make a return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship, playing alongside his son in Orlando.

The 45-year-old 15-time major winner required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles in February.

At one point Woods had feared that his right leg could be amputated, having been hospitalised for weeks before returning to his home in Florida, where he has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

Woods completed a remarkable recovery from back surgery to win his 15th major title at the Masters in 2019, and spoke of his intention to resume playing again at the recent Hero World Challenge event which he hosted in Albany.

The last time Woods partnered his son at the 2020 PNC Championship, they finished tied for seventh place, and the American is hoping to make more special memories on the course again.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods said.

“I am playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

The PNC Championship pairs a major winner with a family member in a two-person scramble, 36-hole event from December 17-19 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

IMG’s Alastair Johnston, the executive chairman of the tournament, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Tiger and Charlie Woods will be participating in the 2021 PNC Championship.

“We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship.”