Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Relatives wait for latest ruling on grandmother left paralysed by Covid

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 6.05pm
Addenbrooke’s University Hospital in Cambridge (Chris Radburn/PA)
Addenbrooke’s University Hospital in Cambridge (Chris Radburn/PA)

Relatives of a grandmother in her 50s left brain-damaged and paralysed from the neck down as a result of contracting Covid-19 are waiting for a ruling on the latest stage of a fight over life-support treatment.

A judge finished overseeing the latest hearing in the case on Wednesday and indicated that she would publish a ruling in the near future.

Mrs Justice Theis had considered up-to-date evidence at a hearing in the Court of Protection, where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions are considered, over two days in London.

Another judge had originally considered the case at a Court of Protection hearing in August.

Mr Justice Hayden concluded that life-support treatment should end and that the woman should be allowed to die.

The woman’s adult children challenged his ruling in the Court of Appeal.

Appeal judges upheld their challenge and said the case should be reheard.

Specialists treating the woman, who doctors had described as the most complicated Covid patient in the world, say life-support treatment should end.

The woman’s relatives disagree and say she should be given more time.

Relatives told Mrs Justice Theis that in the past four months they had seen a “bubblier” person and someone who is “more alert and aware”.

But  doctors treating the woman at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge said she had deteriorated since August.

Mrs Justice Theis said the woman, referred to as AH in court papers, could not be identified in media reports.

More from The Courier