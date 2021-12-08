Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Magomed Ozdoev nets at the death as Chelsea held to draw at Zenit St Petersburg

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 8.03pm Updated: December 8 2021, 8.11pm
Magomed Ozdoev (centre) levelled at the death for Zenit (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Magomed Ozdoev’s stoppage-time thunderbolt consigned a patched-up Chelsea to a 3-3 draw at Zenit St Petersburg and second place in Champions League Group H.

Timo Werner thought he had settled the argument with a smart, late second goal in the closing stages, only for Ozdoev to lash home a half-volley from the edge of the area at the death.

Juventus’ 1-0 win over Malmo secured top spot for the Italians, leaving defending champions Chelsea sweating on a potentially-tougher draw in the last-16 knockout stage.

Werner laid on a tap-in for fit-again Romelu Lukaku in an industrious night in Russia, but Thomas Tuchel’s men were unable to shake off a host of injury issues on their travels.

Claudinho and Sardar Azmoun plundered two quick goals to cancel out Werner’s second-minute opener.

While the draw hardly represents major damage, taskmaster boss Tuchel will doubtless be frustrated by another below-par showing from a Chelsea side in the middle of a minor funk.

Tuchel made eight changes to the starting line-up from Saturday’s chastening 3-2 defeat at West Ham, that saw the Blues slip from the Premier League summit.

A major trial run feel to the XI saw Saul Niguez operate at left wing-back and Reece James in defensive midfield.

Timo Werner (left) and Romelu Lukaku celebrate a goal
The continued injuries to wing-back Ben Chilwell and midfielders N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho has stretched Tuchel’s resources.

And with qualification for the knockout phase already in the bag, the St Petersburg trip offered a rare chance to experiment in competitive action.

The selections were not without risk however, and Saul certainly failed to impress in his new wide berth.

James’ general technical excellence shone through, but Chelsea’s senior defensive midfield trio boast superlative tactical nous which at this point appears unmatched in the rest of the squad.

Saul was brought in as the fourth defensive midfielder but finds himself at best fifth choice in that role, behind Ruben Loftus-Cheek as well as the regular operators.

The Spaniard’s continued struggle only adds further curiosity to the decision to send impressive Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan to Norwich for the season.

Chelsea seized the perfect start with Werner tapping the ball in from a corner inside two minutes.

But just as quickly as Chelsea took control, the Blues relinquished that dominance.

The visitors refused to heed the warning signs, as Kepa Arrizabalaga saved from Malcolm in a one-on-one and Azmoun headed wide from Claudinho’s cross.

Chelsea continued to ease off the throttle, and paid the price.

Claudinho ghosted into the box to nod home Santos’ cross after the Blues failed to clear their lines.

And to add insult to injury, Ross Barkley conceded possession almost immediately after the restart.

Azmoun slipped Chelsea’s defensive line, rounded Kepa and slotted into the net to put Zenit 2-1 up and complete a shock turnaround.

The visitors tentatively got their act together after half-time with Lukaku eventually levelling the tie with a facile finish.

Barkley slid a neat ball through for Werner and his ball across the box allowed Lukaku the easiest tap in.

Kepa kept Chelsea in the contest again with a smart save from Azmoun’s thumping header.

The Spaniard reacted sharply to bat away with the ball already behind him when he swatted clear.

Timo Werner (centre) celebrates
Just as Chelsea’s chances to top the group appeared to be ebbing away, Werner popped up with a smart second.

Christian Pulisic traded passes with Hakim Ziyech before feeding Werner to feet in the box. The Germany forward checked inside his man before angling into the net in style.

Chelsea thought they were done and dusted, only to fall prey to another sucker punch.

The Blues failed to clear from a facile knock-down, Ozdoev reacted quickest and lashed the ball into the net from distance.