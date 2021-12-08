Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Barcelona knocked out in Champions League group stage for first time since 2000

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 10.45pm
Barcelona heads are bowed after a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich confirmed their Champions League exit (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Barcelona heads are bowed after a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich confirmed their Champions League exit (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Barcelona are out of the Champions League after losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich.

Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane, with a fierce 30-yard strike, put Bayern in control before half-time and on their way to securing a 100 per record in Group E.

Jamal Musiala added a third goal just after the hour mark as five-time European champions Barcelona were eliminated from the group stages for the first time since 2000.

Germany Soccer Champions League
Leroy Sane (right) celebrates scoring Bayern Munich’s second goal in their 3-0 victory over Barcelona (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Barcelona’s demotion to the Europa League was confirmed by Benfica’s 2-0 home victory over Dynamo Kiev.

Roman Yaremchuk fired Benfica into a 16th-minute lead and Gilberto added the second six minutes later.

That meant Benfica finished on eight points, with Barcelona, who only scored twice in the entire group stage, on seven points.

Juventus won their Champions League group in incredible fashion as Chelsea conceded a stoppage time-equaliser against Zenit St Petersburg.

Chelsea were on course for top spot in Group H when Timo Werner gave them a 3-2 lead in a see-saw contest five minutes from time.

But Magomed Ozdoev’s stoppage-time thunderbolt secured a 3-3 draw to leave the door open for Juventus, who beat Malmo 1-0 through Moise Kean’s 18th-minute header.

Chelsea would have taken top spot if they had finished level on points with the Italians, courtesy of a better head-to-head record after beating Juventus 4-0 at Stamford Bridge last month.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were well placed when Werner finished from close range after two minutes.

But two goals in quick succession from Claudinho and Sardar Azmoun put Zenit in front at the break, before Romelu Lukaku tapped home Chelsea’s second.

Ralf Rangnick’s first Champions League game as interim Manchester United manager ended in a 1-1 draw with Swiss side Young Boys at Old Trafford.

Mason Greenwood scored an acrobatic stunner for a United side showing 11 changes with top spot in Group F already assured.

Fabian Rieder cancelled that out superbly late in the first half, but Young Boys were unable to claim the win that could have seen them playing European football in the new year.

Atalanta’s game with Villarreal was postponed because of heavy snow in Bergamo.

The Group H game was called off by match referee Anthony Taylor after the kick-off had originally been delayed 20 minutes in an attempt to clear the pitch.

“The match will be resumed on Thursday 9 December at a time to be determined by UEFA,” Atalanta said on their official Twitter account.

Lille took top spot in Group G with a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg.

Jonathan David and England Under-21 international Angel Gomes built on an early effort from Burak Yilmaz before Renato Steffen managed a late Wolfsburg consolation.

RB Salzburg secured last-16 qualification by beating Sevilla 1-0.

Noah Okafor put Salzburg ahead before Jordan was sent off for the Spaniards after picking up a second yellow card.

Sevilla drop down into the Europa League, a competition they have won six times.

