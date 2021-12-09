Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – December 9

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 1.05am
What the papers say – December 9 (PA)
What the papers say – December 9 (PA)

Mounting scrutiny of Boris Johnson over Christmas parties allegedly held last December and new pandemic restrictions are splashed across the front pages.

The Sun mocks up the Prime Minister as the Grinch beneath the headline “Do As I Say.. Not As I Christmas Do”, while Metro reports Mr Johnson is under growing pressure to resign after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused him of taking the public “for fools” throughout the episode.

The Daily Star simply refers to the PM as “Captain Cock-up”.

Mr Johnson has brought forward new national pandemic restrictions as his party’s scandal “engulfs” No 10, reports The Guardian.

But the Daily Mail says the PM has been accused of fast-tracking the fresh curbs to distract from the scandal, which the Financial Times claims has caused anger to “fester”.

Mr Johnson has refused to answer questions about two other parties allegedly held in contravention of pandemic rules, reports the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express quotes the 57-year-old as saying the new plan B Covid measures should help people enjoy a “close to normal” Christmas.

The rules include a return to working from home, Covid passes and more masks in cinemas and theatres, according to The Independent and The Times, with the latter also reporting one million people could be infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant in the next month.

The Daily Telegraph covers an “immediate backlash” to the “irrational” new curbs, with the paper noting their apparent inconsistency via the headline: “Don’t go to work, but do go to parties.”

And health experts have offered reassurances that boosters will hold off Omicron, reports i.

More from The Courier