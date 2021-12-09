Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mandatory vaccination ‘unethical’ and impractical, says Sajid Javid

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 10.44am
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said mandatory vaccination is ‘unethical’ and ‘would not work’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mandatory vaccination is “unethical”, Sajid Javid said after the Prime Minister called for a “national conversation” about the way forward in dealing with Covid-19.

Boris Johnson said he does not want a society where people are forced to have vaccinations but that using restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus cannot carry on “indefinitely”.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said getting vaccinated should be a positive choice and it would not be practical to force people to get jabs, as is being considered in some European countries.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has suggested that mandatory jabs should be considered across the EU.

Austria is set to enforce vaccination from February, while in Greece people over 60 who refuse a jab will face monthly fines from January.

Mr Javid said mandatory vaccination is “unethical and also at a practical level it wouldn’t work”.

He said there is an exception in the case of health and care staff, working in a “high-risk” environment, where compulsory Covid-19 jabs are being introduced in England.

“But if you ask me about universal mandatory vaccination – as some countries in Europe have said that they will do – at a practical level I just don’t think it would work because getting vaccinated should be a positive decision,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Coronavirus – Wed Dec 8, 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a ‘national conversation’ is needed to consider what is needed to move beyond restrictions (Adrian Dennis/PA)

At a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said that, from the beginning of the pandemic, “I didn’t want us to have a society and a culture where we force people to get vaccinated, I don’t think that’s ever been the way we do things in this country”.

But if the vaccines are shown to be capable of “holding” the Omicron variant then “there is going to come a point” when “we are going to have to have a conversation about ways in which we deal with this pandemic”.

“I don’t believe we can keep going indefinitely with non-pharmaceutical interventions, restrictions on people’s way of life, just because a substantial proportion of the population still sadly, has not got vaccinated.”

