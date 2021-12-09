Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Manchester City not liable for Barry Bennell’s alleged abuse, judge told

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 11.07am
Eight men claim Manchester City is liable for the harm they suffered at the hands of paedophile Barry Bennell (PA)
Eight men claim Manchester City is liable for the harm they suffered at the hands of paedophile Barry Bennell (PA)

Lawyers representing Manchester City have told a High Court judge that the club is not liable for harm suffered by eight men who say they were abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago.

A barrister leading City’s legal team on Thursday told Mr Justice Johnson that the court will have “very considerable sympathy” for the men.

But Michael Kent QC also told the judge the men have not satisfied legal tests to establish City’s liability.

The eight men, now in their 40s and 50s, say Bennell abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.

Mr Justice Johnson is overseeing a trial at the High Court in London and has heard evidence from the men and Bennell.

Lawyers representing both sides are now making closing legal arguments and the trial is due to end on Friday.

Barry Bennell damages
Manchester City bosses say Barry Bennell’s ‘role’ at the club ended in the late 1970s (PA)

The men claim Bennell, who became a coach at Crewe Alexandra in 1985, was a scout for City during that time and they argue the relationship between Bennell and City was “one of employment or one akin to employment”.

They say City is vicariously liable for harm they suffered.

City bosses deny that claim.

They say Bennell was a local City scout in the mid-1970s but not between 1979 and 1985.

Mr Kent told the judge “the court will have very considerable sympathy” for the eight men.

But he said Bennell’s “role” at City “ceased” in the late 1970s.

“What has been provided by the claimants does not get anywhere near satisfying what are the tests for vicarious liability,” Mr Kent told the judge.

“What has now become very clear is that Barry Bennell was never more than someone running his own junior sides… which were always independent of Manchester City Football Club.

“He was happy to recommend players to Manchester City. He was no doubt a fan of their club and knew people there. But there was no formal relationship between them.”