Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Maxwell and Epstein ‘pictured at log cabin on Balmoral estate’

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 11.27am
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein, which has been shown to the court during the sex trafficking trial of Maxwell (US Department of Justice/PA)
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein, which has been shown to the court during the sex trafficking trial of Maxwell (US Department of Justice/PA)

A photo which appears to show Ghislaine Maxwell and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein relaxing at a log cabin on the Queen’s Balmoral estate has been released as part of the socialite’s sex trafficking trial.

The pair are seated next to one another on a bench, with a smiling Maxwell, dressed in a blue checked shirt, nestled into Epstein and resting her arm on his leg.

It was previously reported that the couple were invited to Balmoral by the Duke of York, who was friends with both Maxwell and Epstein, in 1999.

In the past, the Queen has been pictured sitting on what appears to be the same bench at the Scottish rural retreat, as was the Duke of Edinburgh.

The image was among a collection of 19 photos released in New York which prosecutors say demonstrate the intimacy of Maxwell’s relationship with paedophile financier Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
One of the photos issued by US Department of Justice of Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)

One snapshot shows Maxwell with her blouse unbuttoned, massaging Epstein’s bare foot as she holds it to her breasts on a private jet, while in another she appears to be unbuttoning her blouse.

In another, she is seen kissing Epstein on the cheek as they stand on a sunlit street corner, and in a further image she kissed him again with her arms tightly around his neck as they are pictured in front of a stretch of water.

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Maxwell kisses Epstein on the cheek (US Department of Justice/PA)

Maxwell is also seen smiling broadly, with her hands on Epstein’s waist, as she sits behind him on the back of motorbike.

The British socialite, 59, is accused of luring young girls to massage rooms to be molested by Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Ghislaine Maxwell court case
Epstein and Maxwell (US Department of Justice/PA)

Convicted sex offender Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell, who has been held in a US jail since her arrest in July last year, denies all charges.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

More from The Courier