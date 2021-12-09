Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Destruction of wetlands puts 16% of dragonfly species at risk of extinction

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 1.01pm
A species known as Africocypha varicolor (Andre Gunther/PA)
A species known as Africocypha varicolor (Andre Gunther/PA)

Destruction and damage to wetlands and rivers is putting one in six dragonfly species at risk of extinction, the first global assessment of them has found.

The warning comes in the latest update of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of threatened species – which for the first time now has more than 40,000 species at risk of extinction.

The assessment of 6,016 species of dragonflies and damselflies finds that 16% are threatened as freshwater breeding grounds, such as marshes, swamps and free-flowing rivers, increasingly deteriorate.

Declines in dragonflies underscore the urgent need to protect wetlands, which provide humans with clean water and food, store carbon and are home to one in 10 of the world’s known species, the wildlife experts said.

The semiaquatic Pyrenean Desman
The semiaquatic Pyrenean Desman (Dr Lorenzo Quaglietta/PA)

The Pyrenean desman – a semiaquatic mammal related to moles with a long sensitive nose and large webbed feet and found only in rivers in Andorra, France, Portugal and Spain – has also seen its situation worsen, moving from vulnerable to extinction to the higher-risk category of endangered.

Its population has declined by as much as 50% throughout its range since 2011, as human impacts such as hydropower plants, dam and reservoir construction, water taken for agriculture, invasive species, illegal fishing, water pollution, climate-driven droughts and excavation of rivers take their toll.

The reasons for dragonfly and damselfly declines vary around the world, the IUCN said, with pesticides, pollutants and climate change the greatest threats in Europe and North America and a growing risk worldwide.

More than a quarter of species threatened in South and South East Asia, mostly due to clearing of rainforest and wetland for crops such as palm oil.

In Central and South America, the major cause of their decline is clearing of forests for residential and commercial construction, the conservation body said.

Dr Bruno Oberle, IUCN director general, said: “By revealing the global loss of dragonflies, today’s Red List update underscores the urgent need to protect the world’s wetlands and the rich tapestry of life they harbour.

“Globally, these ecosystems are disappearing three times faster than forests.

“Marshes and other wetlands may seem unproductive and inhospitable to humans, but in fact they provide us with essential services.

“They store carbon, give us clean water and food, protect us from floods, as well as offer habitats for one in ten of the world’s known species.”

Dr Viola Clausnitzer, co-chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission dragonfly specialist group, said: “Dragonflies are highly sensitive indicators of the state of freshwater ecosystems, and this first global assessment finally reveals the scale of their decline.”

She added:  “To conserve these beautiful insects, it is critical that governments, agriculture and industry consider the protection of wetland ecosystems in development projects, for example by protecting key habitats and dedicating space to urban wetlands.”

Africocypha varicolor blue
Dragonflies and damselflies are threatened by destruction and damage to their wetland habitat (Andre Gunther/PA)

With the latest update, the IUCN Red List assesses the status of 142,577 species, of which 40,084, or more than 28%, are threatened with extinction.

That includes 8,722 species of mammal, amphibians, reptiles, birds, invertebrates and plants that are critically endangered – just one step away from extinction.

