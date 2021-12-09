Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russia warns Ukraine against use of force in rebel regions

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 1.24pm
A Ukrainian serviceman speaks to a woman holding a Ukrainian national flag before a parade marking the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kramatorsk (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)
Russia’s military has warned the Ukrainian government against trying to settle a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine with force, a statement that adds to the tensions sparked by a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border.

Officials in Ukraine and the west have said the amassing of troops may indicate plans by Moscow to invade its ex-Soviet neighbour, but Russian officials have repeatedly denied harbouring such plans.

On Thursday, Germany’s new foreign minister warned Russia that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it made any militaristic moves against Ukraine.

Annalena Baerbock, speaking in Paris while making her first foreign trip a day after taking office, emphasised the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile neighbours such as Russia.

President Joe Biden holds a virtual conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the White House in Washington (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, called media reports about Russia allegedly preparing an attack on Ukraine “a lie” and said that Ukraine was to blame for escalating tensions in its war-torn eastern industrial heartland, known as Donbas, by deploying new weapons there.

Gen. Gerasimov warned Kyiv against using force in the area. “Any provocations by Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas problems with force will be suppressed,” he said at a briefing with foreign military attaches.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter tug-of-war since 2014, when Moscow annexed the peninsula of Crimea and threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. The fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has since killed more than 14,000 people.

Tensions have reignited this year amid reports of a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border.

US President Joe Biden said this week the US would take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Russian President Vladimir Putin’s concerns over Ukraine and Europe at large, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from ordering a destabilising new invasion of Ukraine.

US intelligence officials have determined that Russia has stationed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has begun planning for a possible invasion as soon as early next year.

Moscow has denied plans to attack Ukraine and in turn alleged that Kyiv might try to reclaim the areas controlled by the rebels. Ukrainian officials have denied an intention to do so.

President Putin has urged the west to provide guarantees that would preclude Nato from expanding to Ukraine and discussed the tense situation around Ukraine with President Biden on Tuesday.

President Biden, as well as officials in Europe, warned President Putin that Russia could face painful economic consequences if it invaded Ukraine.

