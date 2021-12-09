Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Study aims to understand mental health and wellbeing of veterans’ families

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 4.16pm
Veterans form up on Horse Guards Parade (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Veterans form up on Horse Guards Parade (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

A new study by academics in Belfast is aimed at understanding factors affecting the mental health and wellbeing of veterans’ families.

Researchers from the Queen’s University are set to play an integral role in the UK-wide study designed to allow relatives to share their experiences and to help impact change for current and future UK Armed Forces veteran families.

The study, which is being funded by Forces in Mind Trust alongside the National Lottery Community Fund, is looking for spouses or intimate partners of veterans, adult children of veterans, and veterans themselves to fill out an online survey examining their experiences, thoughts, feelings, and behaviours on a variety of topics.

Anniversary of the D-Day landings
Veterans watch the official opening of the British Normandy Memorial in France (Jakob King/PA)

It will also explore relationships between family members, investigate the contribution of the local community to family mental health and wellbeing and identify what services are used by veteran families, as well as what barriers to care might exist.

Professor Cherie Armour, director of research, described it as a “fantastic opportunity for veterans’ families to have their voice heard”.

“We very recently conducted a review of the existing research that focused directly on the voice of family members and were shocked by the fact that very few studies existed within the UK,” she said.

“Our research will be pivotal in facilitating the design and implementation of family specific supports for those who need them for many years to come. It is therefore important that we can hear from as wide a group of veteran family members living in the UK as possible.”

She said researchers will look at what is needed in the UK as a whole as well as any specific issues that need addressed in the four regions.

“By identifying the key future needs of veteran families going forward the research has the potential to inform policy, programme and initiative creation, and future research for years to come, with veteran families across the UK benefiting from these changes,” she added.

The project is being conducted by Queen’s University in collaboration with King’s College London, Cardiff University, Glasgow Caledonian University, Anglia Ruskin University, and Combat Stress. 

If you are a partner or child of an Armed Forces veteran you can find additional information and take part in the survey using this link https://www.ukvetfamilystudy.org/survey

