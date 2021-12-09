Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ronnie O’Sullivan feels he is regaining champion mindset

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 9.47pm Updated: December 9 2021, 11.59pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan, pictured, feels he might just be inching into form (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan believes he might just be rediscovering the champion mindset after consecutive deciding-frame victories at the Scottish Open.

The 46-year-old edged out Jamie Jones 4-3 in Llandudno with a final-frame 66, to move into the quarter-finals.

The six-time world champion punched the table in frustration when losing position in the third frame, but kept his composure to see off the impressive Jones.

O’Sullivan had inched past Liang Wenbo by the same score in the round of 32 on Wednesday, and was left to reflect on the hint of a return to his razor-sharp winner’s mentality.

The 2020 world champion even dropped in a cute reference to next year’s global battle at the Crucible, in a sharp reminder to the rest of the field of his credentials.

“Listen, it’s funny snooker: one tournament, one victory, like in 2011, 2012, just one win and I was away for five or six years,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport.

“Snooker can be like that. I’m patient now, if it doesn’t happen this week or next week, it might happen at Sheffield, who knows?

“Maybe two months ago I would just have tried to clear up and maybe missed.

But when you’re mentally there it can be different.

“I set myself on every shot and was giving it 100 per cent.

“If you’re going to win deciders and tournaments you’ve got to get into that mindset.

“I was playing exhibition snooker for a couple of years to be honest, and then Covid happened, it gave me a chance and I’m feeling good.”

Eurosport studio guest Jimmy White reacted to O’Sullivan’s wry take on his own mental approach by declaring “that means he fancies it!” in reference to next year’s world championships.

O’Sullivan’s night was never likely to be issue-free, in a week when he insisted he would not allow his son to play on the world tour given snooker’s overall state.

That stance was branded a “disgrace” by John Higgins, leading O’Sullivan on Wednesday to promise to stay out of controversial debates.

The Rocket’s emotions ran away from him when punching the table in the third frame, which he later revealed was down to pure frustration.

Jones had fired a break of 94 to take the tie into a decider, leaving O’Sullivan suitably impressed by the world number 44.

“You’re just so frustrated when things like that happen, but it was great out there,” said O’Sullivan.

“He played the better snooker tonight just experience maybe won through,” said O’Sullivan.

“I made a few mistakes, but I’m trying. I was hanging on in there.

“You’re watching such good snooker from all the others and you’re trying to play your own game; it’s great.”

David Gilbert’s break of 64 in the final frame was enough to secure a 4-3 win over Judd Tump.