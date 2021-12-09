Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

West Ham complete Europa League group campaign with defeat to Dinamo Zagreb

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 10.13pm Updated: December 9 2021, 10.25pm
Mislav Orsic (second left) was on target against West Ham (Ian Walton/AP)
Mislav Orsic (second left) was on target against West Ham (Ian Walton/AP)

West Ham’s Europa League group campaign ended with a first defeat as David Moyes’ youthful side were beaten 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb.

With the Hammers already through as Group H winners with 13 points from the previous five games, Moyes was able to throw in the kids for what was effectively a dead rubber.

West Ham’s entire back four was made up of youngsters with Jamal Baptiste, 18, alongside 20-year-olds Aji Alese, Manny Longelo and Harrison Ashby.

In attack 17-year-old Sonny Perkins – who was 196 days old when Mark Noble made his Hammers debut – lined up in the same team as the long-serving club captain.

Another two debutants, Freddie Potts – the son of former Hammers skipper Steve – and Keenan Forson were introduced late in the second half on a memorable night for the club’s academy.

However, it was a tough start for West Ham’s rookies, who found themselves a goal behind after only three minutes, although there was little any of them could do about it.

Instead it was one of West Ham’s senior citizens, Andriy Yarmolenko, who failed to close down Croatia dangerman Mislav Orsic out on the left wing.

Orsic, whose hat-trick knocked Tottenham out of this competition in March, cut inside onto his right foot and curled a stunning strike past Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola into the top corner.

David Moyes on the touchline
David Moyes’ West Ham won five of their six group games (John Walton/PA)

Two of West Ham’s youngsters almost combined for an equaliser when Ashby’s cross from the right found Perkins, but his header flew over the crossbar.

The hosts were almost caught out again when Ashby and Baptiste went for the same ball, forcing Areola to dart out of goal and deny Orsic a second.

West Ham’s regular first-teamers needed to take some of the pressure off, so Yarmolenko and Pablo Fornals both ran at the Dinamo defence only to see their shots blocked before half-time.

The youngsters settled down after the break and – with Dinamo needing only a point to progress in second place behind West Ham – the match was even less-keenly contested.

Dinamo’s ex-Cardiff forward Kevin Theophile-Catherine volleyed the ball wide from a corner and Orsic forced another smart save from Areola, while the Hammers offered little in response, despite the promptings of substitute Said Benrahma.

However, merely being in a position to hand out a host of debuts was a triumph in itself for Moyes and the club, given their impact on the continent this season.

The last 16, and the chance to rub shoulders with the likes of Barcelona, Sevilla and Porto, awaits for Moyes and his boys.