Home News UK & World

What the papers say – December 10

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 2.01am
What the papers say – December 10 (PA)
What the papers say – December 10 (PA)

The national papers splash on the latest developments from Boris Johnson at work and at home.

The Times reports the Conservatives have slumped to their worst poll rating in 11 months as two thirds of voters question Mr Johnson’s integrity, while the Daily Express says the PM is facing a “rising Tory revolt”.

Dozens of Government backbenchers are preparing to vote against recently announced Covid restrictions, according to the Daily Mail.

The Treasury has rebuffed an appeal by business leaders for extra aid due to the anticipated loss of sales amid the new curbs, reports the Financial Times.

The i says Tory leadership hopefuls including Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are circling the “PM in peril”.

The Sun and the Daily Star are critical of Plan B, with the former casting it as a “farce” and the latter claiming it was devised by “the clowns at No 10”.

Metro reports Mr Johnson is out of the firing line as he takes some time to be with his wife Carrie after she gave birth to a “healthy baby girl” at a central London hospital.

Mr Johnson is facing questions over whether he misled an investigation into donations for refurbishments to his Downing Street flat, according the Daily Mirror and The Guardian.

The Independent says ex-standards chief Sir Alistair Graham has urged successor Christopher Geidt to reopen his inquiry.

And The Daily Telegraph reports Lord Geidt is on the verge of quitting his post following claims Mr Johnson misled him over the refurbishment.

