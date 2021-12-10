Nasa’s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit By Press Association December 10 2021, 8.23am A SpaceX rocket lifts off at the Kennedy Space Centre (John Raoux/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Nasa’s newest X-ray observatory has rocketed into orbit in a bid to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding across the universe. SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its mission from the Kennedy Space Centre. It is called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarisation Explorer. Separation confirmed! #IXPE is flying free from its @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as it spreads its solar panels and looks to communicate with Earth. pic.twitter.com/0YgDGqyc4R— NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2021 Scientists said the observatory – actually three telescopes in one – will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before. “IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” said Brian Ramsey, Nasa’s deputy principal scientist. Operations should begin next month. Nasa is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project. More from The Courier Dart spacecraft blasts off on mission to knock asteroid off course Nasa spacecraft will crash into asteroid to test defence technology SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit SpaceX delivers four new crew members to International Space Station