Family in tribute to ‘adored’ father killed in village attack

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 11.55am
The family of Matthew Oubridge, 56, have paid tribute to him (Gwent Police/PA)
The family of a man found dead in a Monmouthshire village following a serious assault have paid tribute to him as an “amazing father, uncle, brother and son”.

Police were called to Trellech, close to the town of Monmouth, at around 8.40pm on Saturday December 4 where a 56-year-old man had been found unconscious and unresponsive.

The victim, later identified as Matthew Oubridge from Chepstow, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

In a statement released on Friday, his family said: “Matthew was an amazing father, uncle, brother and son, who was tragically taken away too soon.

“He was adored by his family and friends, he had the kindest heart and would always be there for his loved ones.

“He will be sorely missed and our lives will never be the same again.

“We will cherish the memories we have for the rest of our lives.

“We, as a family, request that you please respect our privacy at this sad time.”

A 40-year-old man from the Bristol area who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released on bail.

Inquiries continue and anyone with information is urged to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference 2100424065.

Investigators are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage recorded between 7pm and 9.30pm on the night of the incident.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

