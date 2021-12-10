Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gerrard’s Reds return and Chelsea chase win – Premier League talking points

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 1.23pm
New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard takes his side to Anfield this weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steven Gerrard returns to Liverpool, Chelsea aim to get back to winning ways, and Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United travel to rock-bottom Norwich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points surrounding this weekend’s Premier league fixtures.

Gerrard’s Anfield return

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard is heading back to Liverpool with Aston Villa (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former Reds captain Gerrard goes back to Liverpool as a manager on Saturday as his Aston Villa side take on Jurgen Klopp’s men. The 41-year-old may well feel optimistic about achieving a positive result, with Villa having claimed victories in three of their four games under him so far – although Liverpool have been in ominous form, winning each of their last four in the league and scoring four times in three of those matches.

Chelsea look to get back on track

Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are looking to get back to winning ways (Nick Potts/PA)

Last weekend saw both Liverpool and current leaders Manchester City move above Chelsea in the table as they slipped from the summit after a 3-2 loss at West Ham. It was only their second league defeat of the season, but the Blues’ momentum has slowed, with wins being secured in only two of their last five outings – they were also held 3-3 at Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel’s men host Leeds on Saturday.

Covid impact

Tottenham’s form has picked up under Antonio Conte, with them currently on a three-match winning run in the league – but attempts to extend that will have to wait as Spurs face a second weekend in three with their fixture postponed. The game at Burnley on November 28 fell victim to the weather – this time, a coronavirus outbreak at the north London outfit has resulted in Sunday’s trip to Brighton being postponed, as was Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash with Rennes. There have also been Covid cases at Leicester, who played at Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday, with the Foxes set to host Newcastle on Sunday – and, currently, are scheduled to then face Tottenham next Thursday.

Magpies taking flight?

Newcastle head to the King Power Stadium looking to build on the 1-0 win over Burnley last time out – not only their maiden win, at the fourth attempt, since Eddie Howe was appointed as manager, but also their first victory of any sort this season. With the team lying second-bottom of the table, fans are very much wanting to believe it was the start of something.

Rangnick’s United on the road

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick takes his side to rock-bottom Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA)

Below Newcastle, and level on points with them and 18th-placed Burnley, are Norwich. The Canaries will aim to bounce back from a first defeat under Dean Smith’s management – 3-0 at Tottenham – on Saturday evening when they host a Manchester United outfit playing their second league match with interim boss Ralf Rangnick in the dugout. After the positive start of beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford last weekend, it will be interesting to see how Rangnick’s United, who drew 1-1 at home with Young Boys on Wednesday, fare in this first away assignment of his reign.

