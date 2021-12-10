Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Tube and London bus users down after working-from-home guidance resumes

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 1.47pm Updated: December 10 2021, 1.53pm
Demand for public transport in London has fallen this week, indicating that tens of thousands of people in the capital have already started working from home ahead of the introduction of new guidance (Martin Keene/PA)

Demand for public transport in London has fallen this week, indicating that tens of thousands of people in the capital have already started working from home ahead of the introduction of new guidance.

Transport for London (TfL) said demand for Tube and bus services up to 10am each day this week has been lower than the same period a week earlier, apart from for buses on Monday.

Morning Tube use was down 5% on Thursday and 3% on Friday, while bus use decreased 2% on Thursday and 1% on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday night that the guidance to work from home where possible will return in England on Monday.

A TfL spokesman said: “The Government’s decision to require people to work from home from Monday will naturally result in a drop in TfL’s ridership.

“We continue to assess what impact this announcement will have on overall ridership levels, and crucially our operating income which relies heavily on fares revenue.”

Demand for Tube and bus travel up to 10am is at around 52% and 73% of pre-pandemic levels respectively.