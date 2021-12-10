William and Kate’s Christmas card photo shows smiling family in Jordan

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their official Christmas card photograph showing their family in Jordan.

William is pictured sitting on a gold pouffe next to wife Kate, with the couple resting a hand on the other’s knee.

Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, sit next to their parents, while three-year-old Prince Louis is sitting on what appears to be a sheepskin rug at his mother’s feet.

Kensington Palace said the photograph was taken in Jordan earlier this year, but did not say what the nature of the trip was, when exactly it took place, or who was behind the camera.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a carol service at Westminster Abbey last week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Last month, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall went on an official tour to Jordan and Egypt, where they celebrated the culture, heritage and achievements of the Middle East nations.

In the photograph, the Cambridges and their children are smiling and look relaxed in casual outfits.

William is wearing a khaki green T-shirt and beige shorts, while Kate has on a long-sleeved, full-length green dress.

George tones in with his parents in a camouflage print T-shirt and light-coloured shorts, while Charlotte looks summery in a blue and white gingham dress.

Louis is sporting a blue and white stripy T-shirt and light-coloured shorts.

The image was released by Kensington Palace and posted on the couple’s social media accounts with the caption: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

The photograph chosen by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for their Christmas card, which was taken at Royal Ascot by Sam Hussein this year (Sam Hussein/PA)

Meanwhile, the Christmas card photograph chosen by Charles and Camilla was released by Clarence House.

The photograph of the couple was taken this year by Sam Hussein at Royal Ascot.

It shows the pair dressed in their formal attire for the races – Charles in top hat and grey suit, Camilla in cream hat and dress – complete with their face coverings, very much setting the picture in 2021.

The image features Charles, who is wearing a black face mask, appearing to help Camilla put on her cream mask.