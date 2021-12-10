Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Second teenager charged with murdering 16-year-old in west London

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 5.05pm
Rishmeet Singh, 16, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Southall (Met Police/PA)
Rishmeet Singh, 16, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Southall (Met Police/PA)

A 17-year-old boy has become the second teenager to be charged with the murder of Rishmeet Singh.

Rishmeet, 16, was stabbed to death in Raleigh Street, Southall, west London, on November 24 this year.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 9pm after they received reports of a stabbing following a fight involving a group of people.

A 17-year-old was charged with murder on December 2 and has been bailed to appear at the Old Bailey on a later date.

The second teenager was charged on Friday and appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on December 14.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Detectives launched a murder investigation after police were called to Raleigh Road in Southall at 21.07 hours on Wednesday, 24 November after reports of a stabbing.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found Rishmeet with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene a short time later.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 30 December. He was bailed to a date in late December. A 17-year-old male was charged with murder on Thursday, 2 December. He appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 7 December. We await details of his next appearance.”

More from The Courier