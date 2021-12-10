Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Girl, nine, killed as car hits school bus and ploughs into children

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 8.19pm
A police officer stands at the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. A child was killed when a car struck the school bus in Southern California and then plowed into a group of walking children. (Taya Gray/The Desert Sun via AP)
A police officer stands at the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Desert Hot Springs, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. A child was killed when a car struck the school bus in Southern California and then plowed into a group of walking children. (Taya Gray/The Desert Sun via AP)

Investigators in southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then ploughed into a group of walking children, killing a nine-year-old girl and injuring two other youngsters.

A white Cadillac struck the bus on Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four pupils walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

School Bus Crash
Relatives at the scene (Taya Gray/Desert Sun/AP)

Monica Gonzalez Guzman, of Desert Hot Springs, died at the scene, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Two other children were injured, one seriously. The driver of the Cadillac also was injured and was in hospital in unknown condition.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the car to hit the bus. The highway patrol is investigating.

The children attended Julius Corsini Elementary School, according to the Palm Springs Unified School District.

“It is overwhelming to hear and process this kind of tragic news,” superintendent of schools Mike Swize said in a statement.

“We want our families and staff to know that we are here for them to provide any support they need now or in the coming days and weeks ahead.”

