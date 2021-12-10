Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brentford snatch win over Watford with late fightback

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 10.09pm Updated: December 10 2021, 10.13pm
Bryan Mbeumo, left, scores Brentford’s winner from a late penalty (John Walton/PA)
Bryan Mbeumo’s stoppage-time penalty earned Brentford a dramatic 2-1 Premier League win over Watford.

The Bees were trailing to Emmanuel Dennis’ goal with six minutes remaining, but hauled themselves level through Pontus Jansson.

Then Mbeumo, deputising from the spot for the Covid-19 hit Ivan Toney, held his nerve to secure a memorable victory.

Dennis seemed to have breathed life into Watford’s survival bid with his first-half header, but the Bees came back to sting the Hornets.

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri had said beforehand this match was where their season would really begin following a brutal run of fixtures, but it is now four defeats on the trot for the Italian.

Brentford, also without defender Ethan Pinnock through Covid-19, dominated the opening stages and Shandon Baptiste’s early volley was tipped over the crossbar by Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann.

Midway through the first half Mbeumo chased Baptiste’s ball down the right wing, cut inside William Ekong and curled a shot which looked destined for the far corner until Bachmann flung out a hand to touch it wide.

That seemed to stir the Hornets into life, though, and when Brentford gave the ball away cheaply on the halfway line it found its way to Joshua King, who cut in from the left and crashed a low shot against the far post.

The loose ball was deflected for a corner and from Tom Cleverley’s delivery, Dennis up got ahead of Bees captain Jansson to nod home.

Dennis could have had a second shortly afterwards but just failed to get enough on his header from Moussa Sissoko’s cross.

Brentford were close to snatching an equaliser before half-time but Charlie Goode’s header from Vitaly Janelt’s corner landed on the roof of the net.

After the break Mbeumo should have done better with a header from Mads Roerslev’s cross, with Rico Henry’s follow-up blocked by Kiko Femenia.

Bachmann came to Watford’s rescue again with 15 minutes left with a diving save from Christian Norgaard, before Alvaro Fernandez held King’s shot at the other end.

But the Bees hauled themselves level with six minutes remaining when Jansson got his head onto Janelt’s cross.

Pontus Jansson, hidden, heads Brentford level
And deep into five minutes of injury time Bees substitute Saman Ghoddos gave Ekong the slip and was brought down by the Hornets defender.

Toney may be ‘the world’s best penalty-taker’, according to Brentford boss Thomas Frank, but Mbeumo has clearly been paying attention, mimicking his absent strike partner’s run-up and burying the spot-kick into the corner.