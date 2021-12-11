Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

MoD reveals £2bn cost of Army’s withdrawal from Germany ahead of planned return

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 2.47am
20 Brigade Queen’s Royal Hussars using Challenger 2 tanks on the Hohne Ranges, Germany (MoD/PA)
20 Brigade Queen's Royal Hussars using Challenger 2 tanks on the Hohne Ranges, Germany (MoD/PA)

The Ministry of Defence has revealed that the British Army’s withdrawal from Germany cost more than £2 billion, weeks after the Defence Secretary announced that troops would now return to the country.

In a written response to Kevan Jones, the MP for North Durham, James Heappey, the Minister for the Armed Forces, said: “From 2010 to date, it has cost in the region of £2.1 billion to remove the British Army footprint from Germany.”

Approximately 20,000 British troops were based in Germany in 2010 when the Government announced they would be withdrawn by 2020 as part of the Government’s defence review.

The withdrawal was completed in February 2020, with just a few hundred personnel remaining in the country.

In November 2021, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the British Army’s transformation plans, dubbed “Future Soldier”.

Under the plans, Germany will become one of the Army’s “land regional hubs”, with hundreds of tanks expected to return to the country, the PA news agency understands.

The British Army said the regional bases, which will also be established in Kenya and Oman, would provide “improved global access and enhanced interoperability, allowing our forces to respond rapidly when required”.

Defence Minister James Heappey said: “This funding has helped relocate over 20,000 personnel and their families back to the UK and we firmly believe this is the best place for our people to be based.

“However, in the Integrated Review we recognised the important of greater responsiveness and forward presence. The basing of our high-readiness armoured fleet in Germany as set out in Future Solider is an important part of this.”

