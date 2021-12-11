Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australia left sweating over fitness of David Warner and Josh Hazlewood

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 6.37am
David Warner is a doubt for the second Test (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia’s victory celebrations after the first Ashes Test have been tempered by question marks over the fitness of David Warner and Josh Hazlewood.

The hosts took the series opener by nine wickets in Brisbane, quashing an England fightback by taking eight for 74 in an emphatic display on the fourth morning.

There were plenty of positives for first-time captain Pat Cummins to look back on, from the superb 152 which won Travis Head player of the match honours, to Alex Carey’s impressive debut at wicketkeeper and Nathan Lyon’s 400th Test wicket.

But he was also forced to ease a couple of his most senior men through the second half of the match.

Josh Hazlewood was in some pain in England's second innings.
Hazlewood was used sparingly in England’s second innings, bowling just 14 overs out of 103, and was suffering from an undisclosed injury.

Warner, meanwhile, suffered bruised ribs after taking a couple of blows from Ben Stokes and did not come out to bat as Australia chased down their 20-run target.

Both will be given every chance to take part in the day/night second Test in Adelaide, with five days of turn around time between games.

“Joshy is a little bit sore, so we’ll see how he wakes up in the morning,” said Cummins.

“The key is we don’t want to put him in jeopardy for the whole series, so we’ll take our time. He had a scan last night and we’ll work through that. There’s no plan yet, we’ll sleep on it.

“It’s a five Test series and he’s important for us, we didn’t want to blow him out of the water on day three.”

As for Warner, who batted through discomfort to make 94 before retreating to the dressing room for the remainder of the match, he added: “Davey was available to bat. We just chose not to risk him.

“When we had 20 to win we couldn’t find him! We looked everywhere in the stadium. I think he will be alright for Adelaide. He’s still pretty sore but we’ll monitor him and he should be fine.”

