Hamilton, Verstappen and fellow F1 stars urge fans to get vaccinated

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 7.03am
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and other F1 stars urge fans to get vaccinated in a new film (Tim Goode/PA)
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and other F1 stars urge fans to get vaccinated in a new film (Tim Goode/PA)

Formula One’s biggest stars – including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris – have teamed up to promote Covid-19 vaccinations.

In the short film, the drivers take turns to urge fans to get the jab this winter.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton can be seen saying: “We’re finding our way back to things we love but Covid has not gone away.”

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, pictured in 2016, are among the F1 stars featured in a new film to promote Covid vaccines (David Davies/PA)

Verstappen is seen donning a face mask as he says: “Please do your bit.”

Sebastian Vettel says: “Get vaccinated – I think it’s the sensible thing to do.”

F1 Group chief executive Stefano Domenicali says: “I’ve had my vaccine – actually, I did my booster. Do your bit please.”

Hamilton and Verstappen are set to battle for the championship at Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The celebrity vaccine push comes as the UK has accelerated its booster campaign this week, with people aged 40 and over now able to get their booster jab three months after receiving their second dose, instead of the original six months.

The Government has emphasised that inoculations remain the best defence against the new Omicron variant.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is fantastic to see F1 drivers playing their part, encouraging others to get their top up jab to secure the vital protection they need as the virus goes on the advance this winter.

“More than 21 million people have received their booster jab and I urge all those eligible to come forward, roll up their sleeves and get protected as soon as they can.”

On Friday, the UK reported the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases in almost a year as experts warned Omicron could become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December.

Covid-19 case rates in UK nations
(PA Graphics)

Analysis of Omicron by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also found two doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron when compared with the Delta variant.

But the UKHSA said preliminary data showed vaccine effectiveness “considerably increased” in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.

To speed up the vaccination programme, the Government says about 450 military personnel have been drafted in to help, and there will be extra community pharmacy sites, hospital hubs and pop-up sites.

Extra funding is also being made available to GPs, pharmacies and primary care staff to increase capacity and encourage more visits to housebound people.

The legal requirement to wear masks was extended to more indoor spaces in England on Friday, including museums, galleries and community centres.

There will be a return to working from home on Monday, and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday, as the Government’s Plan B comes into force.

