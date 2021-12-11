Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton set for title showdown – tale of the tape By Press Association December 11 2021, 3.49pm Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton (Tim Goode/Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head to head in Abu Dhabi this weekend with the 2021 Formula One world championship on the line. The pair have fought tooth and nail across 21 grands prix leading into Sunday’s final and are tied on 369.5 points at the top of the standings. Here, the PA news agency looks at the tale of the tape over their respective F1 careers ahead of the title showdown. Hamilton v Verstappen 36 Age 24 British Nationality Dutch 287 Races 140 McLaren, Mercedes Teams Toro Rosso, Red Bull 103 Poles 12 103 Wins 19 181 Podiums 59 4147.5 Points 1531.5 59 Fastest Laps 15 7 Championships 0 8 2021 Wins 9 15 2021 Podiums 17 369.5 2021 points 369.5 More from The Courier Lewis Hamilton dominates final practice ahead of title showdown at Abu Dhabi GP Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen vie for upper hand in Abu Dhabi Christian Horner likens Hamilton-Verstappen title fight to Squid Game Max Verstappen fastest in first practice ahead of title showdown in Abu Dhabi