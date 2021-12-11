Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giannis Antetokounmpo sets record as Milwaukee beat Houston

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 3.49pm
Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in action during the Milwaulkee Bucks’ victory over the Houston Rockets (Eric Christian Smith/AP).
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and set a new Milwaukee Bucks record as the reigning NBA champions triumphed against the Houston Rockets.

Antetokounmpo’s statistics from the 123-114 victory at Toyota Centre showed 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks – and the 27-year-old is now the Bucks’ all-time blocks leader.

While the Bucks bounced back from defeat at Miami Heat last time out, the result ended a seven-game winning streak for the Rockets.

LeBron James registered 33 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won 116-95 against Oklahoma City Thunder, having lost their first two matches against them this season in his absence.

Last season’s finals runners-up Phoenix Suns won 111-90 against the Boston Celtics, with JaVale McGee scoring 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets edged the Sacramento Kings 124-123 at Spectrum Centre after De’Aaron Fox missed two free throws for the visitors with 2.4 seconds left.

The Brooklyn Nets won 113-105 at the Atlanta Hawks as Kevin Durant scored 31 for the away side and Trae Young did the same for the hosts.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-93, the Cleveland Cavaliers won 123-106 at the Minnesota Timberwolves, and there were also wins for the Toronto Raptors against the New York Knicks (90-87) and the New Orleans Pelicans against the Detroit Pistons (109-93).

