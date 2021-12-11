Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claudio Ranieri brushes off pain of Bees sting to turn focus to Burnley test

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 3.49pm
Claudio Ranieri’s Watford lost at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Claudio Ranieri’s Watford lost at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Claudio Ranieri has urged Watford to forget their Brentford capitulation and turn their attention to Burnley on Wednesday.

The Hornets were leading with only six minutes remaining through Emmanuel Dennis and looking good value for a win which would have lifted them six points clear of the relegation zone.

But Pontus Jansson headed Brentford level and, in stoppage time, Bryan Mbeumo condemned Watford to a 2-1 defeat from the penalty spot after William Troost-Ekong tripped Saman Ghoddos in the area.

“That’s football, that’s the Premier League, but now we need to focus on the next match,” said Ranieri, whose side then face Crystal Palace and Wolves.

“We lost the first battle, but there are so many more in front of us.

“My frustration has passed, now my mind is on the next match. There are other battles and we are stronger than that. That was my message to the players. It’s very important to react immediately.

“I don’t know if it’s psychological because Watford came up to the Premier League this season and it’s normal to be in relegation battle.

“We knew that and we have to react, we have to play stronger. There will be another battle in a few days, we must be ready for the battle.”

Mbeumo held his nerve to score the winner from the spot in the absence of regular penalty taker Ivan Toney, who was missing due to Covid-19.

“It feels so good because we worked hard. It wasn’t the best performance but it was important to win. It felt so good,” he told the Bees’ website.

“For the penalty I kept my head empty and tried use power.

“It had been a long time since we won here, it was great for the fans and we need to keep the momentum for (Manchester United) on Tuesday.”