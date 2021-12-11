Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Verstappen claims pole in Abu Dhabi title showdown, Lewis Hamilton second

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 3.50pm
Max Verstappen holds the upper hand in the final race of the season (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Max Verstappen came flying back to clinch pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a fine lap to leave title rival Lewis Hamilton starting second on the grid.

After Hamilton dominated the practice sessions in his Mercedes – in his quest for a record eighth Formula One world championship – Verstappen, with a tow in the slipstream of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, set an unassailable time of one minute 22.109 seconds to clinch what could prove to be the most important pole of his career.

Verstappen went into the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit tied level with defending champion Hamilton at the top of the standings.

Hamilton will at least start second, clocking a time 0.371 seconds slower as the title protagonists locked out the front row.

McLaren’s Lando Norris put in a fine display to qualify third for McLaren as Perez went fourth fastest in the second Red Bull.

“It is an amazing feeling,” said Verstappen.

“We definitely improved the car again in qualifying. So far this weekend it has been on and off, but I’m incredibly happy with this. It is never easy, especially with their form in the past few races.”

Hamilton, meanwhile, admitted he had no answer to Verstappen’s fastest effort.

“Max did a great lap today, so we just couldn’t compete with that time at the end,” he said.

“It was looking really strong in practice. We couldn’t answer that lap, it was a fantastic lap from him but we are in a good position, I think, with our tyres tomorrow.

“I couldn’t beat that time he did today and he fully deserved the pole. I’m grateful I can see where he is!”