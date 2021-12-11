Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Twin giant panda cubs take first steps in public at French zoo

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 4.55pm
In this photo provided by Zooparc de Beauval, twin panda cubs, Yuandudu and Huanlili take their first steps in public, at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The female twins were born in August. Their mother, Huan Huan, and father, Yuan Zi, are at the Beauval Zoo, south of Paris, on a 10-year loan from China aimed at highlighting good ties with France. (Zooparc de Beauval via AP)
Twin giant panda cubs have taken their first steps in public at a French zoo.

After a steady crawl, then a short clumsy slide across a slick stone floor, the female twins finally got moving at their home at Beauval Zoo near Paris.

They were born in August. Their mother, Huan Huan, and father, Yuan Zi, are at the zoo on a 10-year loan from China aimed at highlighting good ties with France.

Pandas
(Zooparc de Beauval/AP)

The cubs, named Huanlili and Yuandudu, are the couple’s second and third cubs after the first panda born in France, Yuan Meng, in 2017.

In a video, released by the zoo on Saturday, the twin cubs are seen clumsily making their way around the territory. At some point both attempt to climb nearby rocks as a caretaker looks on and films them with a phone.

The cubs will spend a few years in France before being sent to China.

French football star Kylian Mbappe and Chinese Olympic diving champion Zhang Jiaqi are the twins’ godparents after the athletes announced the female cubs’ names during a ceremony in November.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe (Martin Rickett/PA)

There are about 1,800 pandas living in the wild in China and about 500 in captivity worldwide.

China for decades gifted friendly nations with its unofficial national mascot in what was known as “panda diplomacy”.

More recently the country has loaned pandas to zoos on commercial terms.

