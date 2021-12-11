Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Tuchel hails Jorginho for playing through the pain for Chelsea

By Press Association
December 11 2021, 6.19pm Updated: December 11 2021, 6.22pm
Jorginho held his nerve for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Jorginho held his nerve for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel has revealed penalty supremo Jorginho has “sacrificed himself” for Chelsea for weeks on end.

The Italy midfielder netted twice from the spot to grind out a 3-2 win over Leeds at Stamford Bridge and set the Blues’ Premier League title tilt back on track.

Jorginho again played through a back problem with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined, and took his Premier League penalty tally to 15 for Chelsea in a vital win.

Boss Tuchel admitted Chelsea “desperately” needed a victory, to end a stuttering sequence of two draws and a win in five previous top-flight encounters.

“Jorginho has sacrificed himself for many weeks actually,” said Tuchel.

“And I was aware that this moment would come when he suffers, because he played Champions League with us, Euros with Italy, then all the qualifiers for the World Cup for Italy.

“There was not only physical effort for him, but also it has been mentally very, very demanding.

“He had no pre-season then started the Super Cup game, so I knew we would arrive a point in the season where he would feel his body and not be fully fit.

“But Jorginho is Jorginho and he is fully aware of the situation himself. And he sacrifices himself and gives his very best every single day.

Joe Gelhardt scores for Leeds
Joe Gelhardt thought he had secured a point for Leeds (Adam Davy/PA)

“He spends hours and hours with the physios and medical department to get himself in the best shape possible.

“It’s the perfect attitude and it’s a big reward for him today, because it’s not easy to score two penalties in one game.

“We needed this win desperately, for the belief, for the mood and for the atmosphere. I’m very happy with how we got it, how we played. Now we have two days off and it creates a good feeling for the boys.”

Teenage striker Joe Gelhardt thought his maiden Leeds goal had stolen the visitors a draw, only for Mateusz Klich to concede a penalty after tussling with Toni Rudiger.

Jorginho buried the added-time spot-kick to seal Chelsea’s win and keep the Blues just two points off leaders Manchester City.

Rudiger had earlier won Chelsea’s first penalty, when scythed down by Raphinha.

Leeds’ Brazil forward had converted a penalty of his own but was left to lament a loose challenge on Germany defender Rudiger at the other end.

Mason Mount had put Chelsea level at 1-1 at half-time after Raphinha’s opener, but the game truly came alight in the closing exchanges.

Diego Llorente and Junior Firpo were caught in a heated spat with Kai Havertz at full-time, with Rudiger storming over to try to end the argument.

Tuchel insisted neither team’s players had overstepped the mark, accepting Leeds’ frustrations at failing to play out for a draw.

Tempers boil over at full-time
Tempers boiled over at full-time (Adam Davy/PA)

“I can understand the frustration, because we all have been in this kind of situation, where you think you have a point and it slips away,” said Tuchel.

“You cannot have Toni as the emotional leader and the aggressive leader on the pitch and suddenly not expect him to be involved if there are team-mates to protect. How I observed it was no harm done.”

Marcelo Bielsa felt his Leeds side were good value for the draw, but also insisted the post-match flare-ups had not strayed out of hand.

“I think we would have deserved a draw,” said Bielsa. “We were able to create dangers, and it was nice to watch and a great challenge for us.

“In a game with emotions that were so high it’s two teams with liberated passions, and that’s it. These things happen. I saw it within the margins of what was tolerable.

“All of us would hope that it didn’t happen. But I didn’t think it overcame any grave limits.”