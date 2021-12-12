Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ricky Ponting warns England already in danger of Ashes whitewash

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 2.07am Updated: December 12 2021, 8.09am
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had a warning for England (Mark Kerton/PA)
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has warned England they are already in danger of an Ashes whitewash after just one Test.

Ponting believes the tourists had a real chance of coming out on top in the series opener in Brisbane, with a comprehensive nine-wicket defeat spelling bad news for their prospects over the next four games.

The 46-year-old, who took in events at The Gabba as a pundit for host broadcasters Channel 7, knows exactly how a 5-0 Ashes win feels having captained one in 2006/07.

“The conditions are only going to get better for Australia. The conditions (in Brisbane) were very English like,” he told cricket.com.au.

“There was more pace and bounce but as far as their bowling is concerned, they’re probably not going to get that much movement anywhere else for the entire series.

“If they don’t win in Adelaide then there could be shades of ’06/07.”

Ponting also tipped in-form Western Australia seamer Jhye Richardson as an able deputy for Josh Hazlewood if the latter is ruled out with sore a sore side.

Jhye Richardson has Ponting's vote as a stand-in for Josh Hazlewood.
Hazlewood has left the squad and flown to Sydney but a spokesperson for Cricket Australia said he was not yet ruled out.

Richardson would be vying for selection against the uncapped Michael Neser, who pushed his case with a five-wicket haul this week for Australia A against England Lions, and Ponting thinks he has the skills to perform.

“Richardson was obviously very close to playing this Test instead of Starc. He’s in great form,” said Ponting.

“When the ball’s not swinging and seaming, I’d have him ahead of Neser as far as an all-round bowling package is concerned. Neser obviously thrives in swinging, seaming conditions that he gets at the Gabba – and might get at some stage in Adelaide – but I still think Richardson gets the nod.”