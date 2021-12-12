Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – December 12

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 2.37am
Sunday’s newspaper headlines are once again dominated by the latest developments on coronavirus (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sunday’s front pages are once again dominated by the latest updates on coronavirus.

The Independent leads on the news that booster bookings are opening to people aged under 40.

The NHS in England is getting ready to vaccinate children as young as five, according to The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Express and Sunday Telegraph report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a Tory rebellion over the prospect of new restrictions.

The Observer warns that scientists are concerned falling trust in the PM could harm efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Sunday Mirror claims Mr Johnson hosted a “Covid rule breaking No 10 Christmas quiz” in 2020.

The Mail on Sunday says Mr Johnson has criticised the BBC over its coverage of reported Downing Street Christmas festivities last year.

The Daily Star Sunday reports on comments made by I’m A Celebrity contestant David Ginola on housework.

