Steph Curry stifled as Philadelphia 76ers beat Golden State Warriors

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 7.13am
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry puts his hands on his head during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Steph Curry will need to wait at least one more game to take the three-point shooting crown from Ray Allen after he was held to just three from deep in the Golden State Warriors’ 102-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Curry, who needs seven more threes to pass Allen’s all-time record of 2,973, was held to just 18 points against the Sixers as Matisse Thybulle put on a defensive masterclass.

Thybulle locked Curry down from buzzer to buzzer, coming away with two clutch blocks and never letting the seven-time NBA All-Star get any space.

Joel Embiid then took the reigns on the offensive side of the ball, posting 26 points and nine assists to consign the Warriors to their fifth loss of the season.

The Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to seven with a dominant 123-98 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Washington kept pace with Utah early before the Jazz blew the Wizards out of the water with a 73-point second half.

Donovan Mitchell led the way for Utah with 28 points, while Bradley Beal top-scored for the Wizards with 21.

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat also picked up big wins, while the Los Angeles Clippers narrowly avoided a shock defeat to the Orlando Magic.

Reggie Jackson hit a jumper in the dying seconds to seal the tough 106-104 win.

Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies rode a hot start to a seven-point victory over the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Sacramento Kings 117-103.

