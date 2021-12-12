Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nine-year-old entrepreneur brightens village with home-made Christmas trees

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 1.55pm
Nine-year-old entrepreneur Noah Last is brightening up his village in Suffolk by selling hand-crafted wooden Christmas trees (Michelle Last/PA)
A nine-year-old entrepreneur is brightening up his village by selling hand-crafted wooden Christmas trees.

Noah Last, from Trimley St Martin in Suffolk, is making his trees for the second year running and selling them to people and businesses around the village for £10-£15 apiece.

He is also making one larger tree to raffle off for charity.

His mother, Michelle Last, said she and husband Stuart are “really proud” of him.

Noah Last working on his Christmas trees
She told the PA news agency: “Not many kids have the attention span or even the thought process to do something like that, so we try and encourage him as much as we can.

“He’s always full of ideas – not always great ideas, but he’s always full of ideas.”

Noah first started making his stylised trees last year.

Mrs Last, who runs her own small business selling yarn and gifts, said Noah came up with the idea himself, and designed the trees after doing research on the internet.

“He loves making things,” she said.

“He started off making a wooden Christmas tree for us, and then a few people asked him if he’d make one for them as well.

“And then he got asked if he’d do a few this year as well, so he’s busy making them again.”

Noah Last with his Christmas tree
From last year’s raffle of one larger tree he made £100 which he gave to the Guide Dogs charity – and he hopes to better that this year.

Mrs Last does not know yet, though, where her son’s own profits will be going.

“Last year he bought himself a tractor so he can cart things up and down the garden,” she said.

“So I don’t know what he’s got in his head for this year.”

As well as the trees, Noah sells eggs from the family’s chickens from a stall outside his home, and has also set up a book-swap scheme.

He has made it his ambition to make £1 million by the time he is 30.

Mrs Last said: “He’s got a good imagination on him, he’s got lots of ambition and, with his ideas, it wouldn’t surprise me if he does.”