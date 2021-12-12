Final-lap glory for Max Verstappen as he edges Lewis Hamilton to take title By Press Association December 12 2021, 2.47pm Updated: December 12 2021, 2.49pm Max Verstappen prevailed in Abu Dhabi (Hassan Ammar/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Max Verstappen prevailed in his final-race shoot-out with Lewis Hamilton to claim the Formula One world championship after a dramatic final lap. The Red Bull driver looked out of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at various points but, after a safety car came on to deal with a Nicholas Latifi crash, he was given a reprieve. On top of the world 🏆#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/sqqrkVJUbR— Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021 He changed his tyres during the delay and, after lapped cars were allowed to clear the safety car, he and leader Hamilton had a final-lap race in which the Dutchman prevailed. Verstappen could not hide his emotion at his incredible victory, saying on the Red Bull’s team radio: “This is unbelievable guys. Can we do this for another 10 to 15 years together?”