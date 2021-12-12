Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The key moments as a thrilling climax decided a captivating season in Abu Dhabi

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 4.01pm Updated: December 12 2021, 7.33pm
Max Verstappen had a good day in Abu Dhabi (AP)

Max Verstappen won the Formula One world championship with a scintillating last-lap overtake of title rival Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The pair had been locked level on points heading into the showdown at the Yas Marina Circuit before yet another memorable race saw the Dutchman take the chequered flag and his maiden world title – although not before Mercedes had lodged two appeals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the five key moments from a race that will go down in history.

First lap fight

Abu Dhabi F1 GP Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton made the ideal start to the race in Yas Marina (AP)

Verstappen had drawn first blood in this title fight decider as the qualified on pole position following a fine lap during Saturday qualifying.

Hamilton, though, would get the better start and hit the front as Verstappen lunged at turn seven in an attempt to regain the lead.

No contact was made as Hamilton ran wide, missing the corner but also riling Red Bull as he escaped any sort of penalty for doing so.

Perez the ‘legend’

Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing
Sergio Perez played the team game (AP)

With Hamilton putting in fastest laps and opening up an impressive lead, Verstappen pitted for fresh tyres and the leader followed suit to avoid the undercut.

That left the sister Red Bull of Sergio Perez leading the race and he was told he needed to hold up Hamilton behind.

The Mexican obliged, tussling with Hamilton and costing him more than six seconds as Verstappen closed in. “Checo is a legend,” Verstappen said over the radio after the Mercedes eventually got through.

Virtual reality

Abu Dhabi F1 GP Auto Racing
Lewis Hamilton looked in control (AP)

Once clear of Perez, Hamilton again set about pumping in fastest laps as he looked like coasting to a record eighth world title.

That was until a virtual safety car was deployed to clear the stricken Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi, with Verstappen pitting for fresh tyres as Hamilton stayed out.

Verstappen may have had the fresher rubber but Hamilton was still untouchable, Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitting the team needed a “miracle” with the gap at 11 seconds with 10 laps remaining.

Safety first

Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing
Williams driver Nicholas Latifi threw Max Verstappen a lifeline (AP)

That miracle would arrive in the shape of a crash for the Williams of Nicholas Latifi, with Hamilton just five laps from home.

This time a safety car was required and Verstappen would once again take the chance to dive into the pits for a set of soft tyres, lining him up for a shot at Hamilton – on a set of worn, hard compound tyres, if and when the race restarted.

Not for the first time in the grand prix, Hamilton was left questioning the decision from his own pit wall to stay out.

Last lap legacy

Toto Wolff file photo
Toto Wolff was left frustrated (PA)

Confusion reigned and the respective team principals roared over the radio as the laps ticked down.

The decision of race director Michael Masi not to let lapped cars pass Hamilton and the safety car was met with anger from Horner, with the ruling changed moments later allowing Verstappen to close up.

This led to incredulity from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, whose anguished screams over the radio accompanied television pictures of Verstappen passing Hamilton on the last lap.

Mercedes lodged two appeals – but they were rejected by race stewards – and around four-and-a-half hours after initially crossing the finish line at Yas Marina, Verstappen was able to really celebrate.