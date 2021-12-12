Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man arrested over disappearance of Petra Srncova released on bail

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 4.05pm
Petra Srncova has been missing for a week (Family handout/Metropolitan Police)
A man has been released on bail pending further inquiries after being arrested in connection with the disappearance of Petra Srncova.

Ms Srncova, 32, vanished on November 28 after boarding two buses on her way home from Evelina London Children’s Hospital, where she worked as a nursing assistant.

She was last seen in the Camberwell area, where she lives, at around 8.22pm and was reported missing by a colleague on December 3.

The Metropolitan Police said a man arrested in connection with her disappearance earlier this week had been released from custody pending further inquiries.

Ms Srncova’s family in her native Czech Republic are said to be “desperately worried” for her as her disappearance is out of character.

Petra Srncova missing
A missing poster being placed in the window of a shop in the Camberwell area of London of Petra Srncova, who has been missing for a week (Sophie Corcoran/PA)

Harriet Harman, MP for Camberwell and Peckham, hosted a press conference on Saturday at which she urged members of the public to check CCTV and doorbell cameras for any sign of Ms Srncova.

Ms Harman said: “Petra is missing and we want people to help find her. She’s been missing quite a few days and she is only 32.

“We have a responsibility to help find her. She was away from her country and her family here working in our National Health Service.

“As each day goes by we get more and more concerned. This is her local community, we’ve all got a responsibility to find her.”

Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland said on Saturday the Metropolitan Police “continue to grow increasingly worried about Petra” and the force is “doing everything we can to try and find her”.

She added: “Please think about if you’ve seen her, or maybe come into contact with her. If you have any information whatsoever, please get in touch and help us with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC referencing 21MIS037753.

