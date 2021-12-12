Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Maddison impresses as Leicester ease past Newcastle

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 4.09pm
James Maddison and Youri Tielemans celebrate during Leicester’s win over Newcastle. (Nick Potts/PA)
James Maddison and Youri Tielemans celebrate during Leicester’s win over Newcastle. (Nick Potts/PA)

James Maddison maintained his red-hot form as Leicester routed Newcastle 4-0.

The midfielder grabbed a goal and two assists and has now netted four times in his last six games.

Youri Tielemans’ double, including a first-half penalty, marked his 100th Premier League appearance while Patson Daka also netted following a brilliant Maddison pass.

The Foxes climbed to eighth and it was also their first league clean sheet since the opening day as they overcame the early loss of Jonny Evans and recovered from Thursday’s elimination from the Europa League.

The Magpies remain second bottom, three points adrift of safety, and now face daunting games against Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

They would have hoped for last week’s 1-0 win over Burnley to be the catalyst for survival but the game turned on a controversial penalty decision when Maddison was felled by Jamaal Lascelles to allow Tielemans to open the scoring.

Up until then Newcastle were comfortable, with Jamie Vardy again named as a substitute by Brendan Rodgers having played the full game as the Foxes lost in Napoli on Thursday.

That defeat dropped them into the Europa Conference League, with Rodgers without seven players due to coronavirus or illness.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, and Ademola Lookman were already missing and the hosts’ worries worsened when Jonny Evans was forced off with a hamstring injury inside the first six minutes.

Without a senior defender on the bench Boubakary Soumare replaced him and the reshuffle saw Wilfred Ndidi become a makeshift centre-back.

Newcastle looked to take advantage and Callum Wilson’s effort deflected wide before Fabian Schar’s shot was blocked.

Leicester gradually began to see more of the ball and Maddison’s free-kick whistled over, while Martin Dubravka turned away Ndidi’s header.

Yet the Foxes were laboured in front of an unusually subdued King Power Stadium, peppered with rare empty seats.

They desperately needed a lift, with Newcastle looking comfortable, if limited, and got it six minutes before the break.

Lascelles was tempted to dangle a leg towards Maddison, who appeared to already be going down, and referee Peter Bankes awarded the penalty which Tielemans dispatched high past Dubravka.

The Magpies had reason to feel aggrieved but they needed to be bolder going forward, especially considering Leicester’s patched-up backline, to salvage anything.

Victory would have moved them level on points with Watford in 17th but Eddie Howe’s side were too tentative. Joelinton’s tame shot was gathered by Kasper Schmeichel eight minutes after the break and, soon after, Newcastle’s problems grew.

It took until the 57th minute for Leicester to really find their groove but they carved the Magpies open and a neat passing move ended with a sublime flick from Maddison to slip in Harvey Barnes.

He unselfishly squared for Daka to tap in for 2-0 and score his seventh goal in just eight starts this season.

It knocked the stuffing out of Newcastle and, while Joe Willock shot over and Allan Saint-Maximin fired at Schmeichel, there was no way back – despite Leicester’s attempts to gift them a goal with 12 minutes left.

Timothy Castagne’s overhit backpass forced Schmeichel to race back to his line and produce a sliding clearance to stop a calamitous own goal.

But Tielemans wrapped up the points with nine minutes to go when he fired in from close range, following another Maddison assist.

England international Maddison then got the goal he deserved four minutes later when he swapped passes with Daka and drilled beyond Dubravka.

