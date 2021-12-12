Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester United players and staff ‘test positive for coronavirus’

By Press Association
December 12 2021, 5.20pm Updated: December 12 2021, 5.22pm
The whole group which travelled to Carrow Road had tested negative in the last round of routine tests (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester United have returned a small number of positive Covid-19 lateral flow tests among players and staff on Sunday, the PA news agency understands.

United won 1-0 at Norwich on Saturday, with a late penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo. The whole group which travelled to Carrow Road had tested negative in last round of routine tests.

However, following the club’s next round of tests on Sunday morning, a small number of positive lateral flow tests were found among the players and staff. Those individuals were sent home before the start of training.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (left) celebrates scoring at Carrow Road
Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty gave Manchester United a 1-0 win at Carrow Road (Joe Giddens/PA)

The rest of the squad trained outdoors and the schedule was adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions.

PA understands the Premier League has been notified of the lateral flow test results by United.

At this stage, it is not clear if Tuesday night’s match at Brentford will be able to go ahead as planned.

Tottenham have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak, which saw their scheduled Europa Conference League home clash against Rennes on Thursday night called off, as well as Sunday’s trip to Brighton.

On Wednesday afternoon, Spurs boss Antonio Conte revealed eight players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Norwich had lost at Spurs last weekend, and themselves were dealing with positive Covid tests within the squad ahead of Saturday’s match against United – with Greek forward Christos Tzolis reportedly one of those cases.

The Premier League works on a case-by-case basis and if a club does request a game to be postponed, it would be a decision taken by the board of the governing body.